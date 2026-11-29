Old-fashioned names have been on the upswing for a while, and following the 100-year rule, many popular girl names from the '20s have come back around.

In many ways, the allure of the 1920s has never completely faded into the background. Maybe it's because flapper dresses are an undeniably cool fashion choice, or because many of us had to read "The Great Gatsby" in high school.

However, when it comes to baby names, there's a clearer explanation:. While fashion trends usually resurface around every 20 years, it takes about a century for names to reclaim their former popular appeal. , Audrey was No. 73 in the 1920s, and No. 69 in the 2020s. Despite the superstardom of Audrey Hepburn during the 1960s, her popularity didn't catalyze any big swings in her name's popularity, and it was around the top 200 during that decade.

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However, Audrey got a bit of a head start, slowly rising in appeal at the turn of the 21st century. Grace followed a similar trajectory. This name reigned at No. 43 throughout the 1920s, and Grace is now at No. 36 in the 2020s, but has been a popular choice since the later 1990s. Similarly, Vivian was No. 75 approx. one hundred years ago, No. 84 in the 2020s, and has been building momentum in popularity since the 2010s.