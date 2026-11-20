Marriner Richards, 19, was last seen leaving Tortoise Rock Casino near Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base

Marriner Richards was reported missing from his base on Nov. 11. Credit: GoFundMeLaw enforcement in California are asking the public for help after a U.S. Marine was reported missing from his base Marriner Richards, 19, was last seen leaving Tortoise Rock Casino near Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base earlier this month Authorities and family members are conducting extensive searches, including using off-road vehicles and aircraft in nearby Joshua Tree National Park Family members and Southern California law enforcement are desperately searching for a California-based Marine after he walked out of a casino and vanished.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, deputies from San Bernadino County Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station were called to Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, located in the Mojave Desert, for a report of a missing person, identified asInvestigators later learned that around 11 p.m. the previous night, Richards, originally from Utah, was seen at Tortoise Rock Casino, which is located about 20 minutes away from the base.that casino surveillance footage showed his son leaving around 5 a.m. and walking on nearby Adobe Road at 5:34 a.m.“Richards was last known to be on foot, and no associated vehicles were reported,” the sheriff’s office said.

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“Since then, deputies and detectives have conducted an extensive search in the surrounding area,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Jenny Smith told KSL-TV, “and have been canvassing residents and businesses in the area trying to get an idea of where Marriner may have gone. ”Investigators are now asking the public to look out for any possibly sightings of Richards, described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 195 lbs. and having brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage-print shorts.

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“We are asking community members to remain vigilant and continue reporting any possible sightings or information regarding his whereabouts,” the sheriff’s department said. Twentynine Palms is home to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, which spans about 1,100 square miles and is the largest Marine Corps base in the United States.

The base also borders Joshua Tree National Park, and authorities told KSL-TV that officials have been using off-road vehicles and aircrafts in the park to search for the missing Marine.to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.page to support the family financially amid the search for their son. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau at 760-366-4175 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Dispatch Center at 909-387-8313, and individuals can call or text “REPORT “ to We-Tip at 844–909–3006 to remain anonymous. The report number is 202601635.