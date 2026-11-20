Investigators and family are looking for a 19-year-old Marine who has been missing for two weeks and was last seen at a casino in the California desert, officials said.

Stream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7 Investigators and family are looking for a 19-year-old Marine who has been missing for two weeks and was last seen at a casino in the California desert, officials said.

Marriner Richards, based out of Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, which is northeast of Palm Springs, was reported missing Nov. 7, the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station said in a statement. Richards, who is originally from Utah, was last seen Nov. 6 around 11 p.m. at the Tortoise Rock Casino, which is about seven miles south of the base, the sheriff's office said.

Also read 19-year-old Utah Marine reported missing from base in California

"Richards was last known to be on foot, and no associated vehicles were reported," the sheriff's office said in a statement. Military police at the base alerted the authorities about Richards' disappearance hours after he was last seen at the casino, which is next to Joshua Tree Park, according to the sheriff's office. A Marine spokesperson said in a statement Friday that it is working with the authorities to help locate Richards.

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"The incident is under investigation, and the command continues to work diligently and deliberately to understand the circumstances surrounding the Marine's absence," Capt. Bridget E. Valencia said in a statement Friday. Richards' father Brock told a Utah TV station that dozens of local residents have come out to help search for his son. Richards is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office said he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage-print shorts. Waymo temporarily suspends freeway operations nationwide after CA DMV ban on state freeways following traffic incidents