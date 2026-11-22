13WHAM ABC Rochester provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, health reports, notices of events and items of interest in the community, local sports and entertainment programming for Rochester and nearby towns and communities including Greece, Victor, Pittsford, Penfield, Henrietta, Webster, Irondequoit, Fairport, Chili, Gates,...

Tape is put up around a section of Atkinson Street in Rochester during a shooting investigation, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Rochester police officers responded to the area of Atkinson Street and Prospect Street around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Officers found a 19-year-old boy who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Dirt bike rider killed in Rochester crash A man died after his electric dirt bike collided with another vehicle on Rochester's northeast side on Friday evening, according to police. Seneca Park Zoo announced Friday that Genny C., a 49-year-old African elephant who has called the zoo home for nearly five decades, is receiving palliative care as her health declines.

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Surveillance video obtained by 13WHAM shows a man rushing toward two women helping an injured dog before he grabbed the animal and ran off. Get Shopping: 10 early Black Friday deals on Amazon Black Friday is still a week away, but early deals are live. A roundup of 10 discounts spans beauty, tech and home, including 52% off a Roku stick, 43% off Catan and 35% off a YETI cooler.