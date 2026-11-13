19-year-old charged in shooting, attempted robbery of 17-year-old

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A Frankfort 19-year-old has been charged with six felonies in connection with a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy and an attempted robbery, police said Thursday on social media. Police responded about 7:45 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of Rossville Avenue after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A Frankfort 19-year-old has been charged with six felonies in connection with a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy and an attempted robbery, police said Thursday on social media.

Police responded about 7:45 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of Rossville Avenue after receiving a report that someone had been shot. That block is in a housing addition about three blocks south of U.S. 421/West Kyger Street. Officers from the Frankfort Police Department, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police Lafayette district also responded. They found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his arm.

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Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of West Washington Street, which is about two blocks west of the Clinton County Courthouse. The social media post did not give the boy’s name but said he has been released from a Lafayette hospital. Based on accounts from people at the scene, officers identified a suspect who lives in an apartment building in the 500 block of West Washington Street, police said. The suspect was in custody within 45 minutes.

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Police said the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office filed formal charges against Maycn Paul Ratliff, 19, of Frankfort. The charges are:Aggravated battery, a mid-level felony. Intimidation, a low-level felony. Online court records on Thursday night did not list a case for Ratliff.

The case remains under investigation, and the department said it will release no further information.