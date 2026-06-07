19 Shocking And Tragic Deathbed Confessions That Finally Solved Decades-Old Cold Cases

TIL the youngest person executed in US history was only 14 years old...and he was likely innocent.

about mysteries solved by deathbed confessions, and it turns out there are a disturbing number of shocking murder, kidnapping, and theft cases that finally got closure years and years or even decades later.

Here are some that caught our attention.her job at a country store in rural Texas in 1990. Then, in 2015, a man on his deathbed confessed to kidnapping and killing Rosemary and revealed where he had buried her body. Police sent a team out to recover it and found her remains straightaway, 25 years to the day after she was cruelly taken away.

"without a trace that November night after working alone. Her car was still in the store's parking lot, and nothing was taken; her purse was left in the store. There were no eyewitnesses and nothing to indicate what had happened.

Then, in 2015, a family came forward to state that a member of their family — who had recently died of cancer — had made partial confessions to them as he was dying. They were able to piece together the details and go to the authorities, who found her remains buried a few miles from the store. The man, who was 20-something at the time,to killing two women as a teenager in 1967.

The victims, 19-year-old Constance Smootz Hevener and 20-year-old Carolyn Hevener Perry, were Smith's coworkers at an ice cream shop. Smith claimed they were making fun of her for being gay, so she shot them in the head in a back room. She also, shockingly, claimed the case's lead detective, David Bocock, had helped her bury the murder weapon; the detective is now dead, so authorities weren't sure if this was true.

* Smith took some money from the register so that it looked like a robbery. A witness named William Thomas said he saw two men fleeing the crime scene; Thomas was later tried for murder and acquitted on one count, though the New York Times notes he carried the other murder indictment on his record until Smith's confession.whether Bocock knew about the murder as Smith said,"He just said that it was sort of dangerous to have a gun, you could hurt somebody.

He said, 'I'll fix it for you if you want.

' I figured it was the best thing to do. "the city for $200 million due to remaining under suspicion for all that time, claiming police had"adopted an official policy of slander" that led to him losing the life he should've had. I could not find the outcome of the case. Joyce Bradshaw, a coworker at another of Smith's jobs, had actually initially gone to the police immediately after the crime occurred, as she suspected Smith.

Smith had apparently shown her a gun and said one of the bullets was for"that Hevener girl.

" She spoke to Bocock; he apparently told her the bullets from the shooting did not match Smith's gun, that Smith had passed a polygraph, and that she was"a good shot" . This frightened Bradshaw into dropping the matter, as she was scared Smith would hear about her going to the police and retaliate. She didn't go back to the police until a few months before Smith's own confession.

Smith was arrested after her confession and died a month later; it's still unclear what Bocock's role was, though Smith said she acted alone. Seventeen-year-old Amy Billig disappeared in 1974 while hitchhiking to her father's art gallery. The case has never officially been solved, despite many leads. The most popular theory isa biker gang abducted Amy, but it was unclear if they had killed her or if she was still alive somewhere.

Amy's parents never gave up looking for her, and potential"sightings," hoax callers, and other leads continued to give them hope. In particular, a man named Henry Johnson Blair used to frequently call Amy's mother and taunt her with details of Amy's disappearance. He promised to meet her multiple times to give her information about Amy, but failed to show up each time.

He was later caught and convicted of stalking, admitting he knew nothing about Amy's whereabouts or the case.what had happened to Billig to his wife. As he was dying, he allegedly told her his gang had picked up Billig and brought her to a party in the Everglades, where she insulted some of the bikers. This led to her being raped and injected with drugs, ultimately causing an overdose. The gang then allegedly dumped her body in a swamp.

At least, that's what lead detective Jack Calvar believes occurred; though he had already questioned Branch, and Branch had always denied involvement. The case remains open, and Amy's motherThe man's wife also mentioned another man who may have been involved. Calvar interviewed him in prison, as he was serving time for another murder; he'd been questioned about Billig before, and continued to claim he was not involved.

One of the most tragic cases involves a little girl who no one even knew was missing. After a Chicago landlorda plastic bag containing human remains while digging in a light well, detectives determined they belonged to a 5 or 6-year-old female child. Through neighbors' info on former tenants, they eventuallyJoan Miller, who was dying in the hospital of congestive heart failure, as well as a birth certificate that indicated Miller had had a daughter named Holly Blake in 1962.

Miller, who was on oxygen and unable to speak, nodded when detectives asked if she'd had a daughter and if she had killed her. Miller had two other children with her ex-husband, Tom Blake. Blake was already dead at the time investigators found Miller, and she communicated through a head shake that he had nothing to do with Holly's death.

Miller and Blake's sonsremember ever having had a sister, though one vaguely remembered the name"Holly" and frequent crying as a young kid. Based on her remains, Holly had clearly been abused. Her body's joints suggested a high level of inactivity, as if she were confined in the house, and her jaw had been broken about a month before her death, leading to a liquid diet.

Her cause of death was ultimately asphyxiation after multiple ribs were broken as a result of someone squeezing her. Miller died shortly after her confession. Detectives also had no idea any murders had occurred prior to 76-year-old Stella Williamson's shocking deathbed confession. After she died in 1980, she left behindwritten and sealed two decades earlier, after a health scare.

The letter told authorities to look in the attic.

"In the attic in an old trunk you will find babies I had to 30 years or more. How I got away with I don't no but I did so I don't want anyone else to be blamed for something they know nothing about," she"This is one reason I could never marry anyone else. I have lived a good life sense so as God is my judge this is the truth. Please forgive me if you can," Williamson finished.

Authorities located the remains of five children in the trunk, all of whom died before they had turned 1,at least three being ruled homicide. Most neighbors remembered Williamson kindly, saying she was good with children, though some remembered her to be more ill-tempered. The man she identified as the father of the children had once pursued Williamson but eventually moved and married another woman; the letter did not suggest he had any involvement in their deaths.

He was unable to answer the investigator's questions due to serious dementia. It's unclear how Williamson was able to hide her pregnancies and the existence of the children, or even if she killed them. A few people had stayed in Stella's home, a boardinghouse, around the time the babies were born, including Stella's mother, so it's possible another person was responsible.

Even more gruesome, one of the medical examiners who analyzed the children's remains for age, cause of death, and sex actually kept two of the skulls. His name was Halbert Fillinger, and he was also a forensics teacher and consultant, coroner, and, later, a fellow of a private medical society overseeing the Mütter Museum. He donated the skulls to the museum, where they were kept in archives; it doesn't appear they were even displayed.

They were found and connected to the crime in 2024 during a staff audit. Fillinger had already passed, and his wife expressed doubt that he would do such a thing, but it's unclear how else they could've gotten there.

There was an attempt to bury the skulls with the other remains, but they could not be located ; the children's remains were buried in the same plot.the murder scene was disturbed , it was never solved. But then, in 1964, former silent film star Margaret GibsonGibson had initially had a strong career in silent films, but legal trouble, including allegations of vagrancy, blackmail, and extortion, led to her career cooling, despite her being acquitted and all charges being dropped.

She moved abroad for many years, then returned to Hollywood, where she became a recluse. After having a heart attack at age 70, she revealed that she had killed Taylor, though she did not offer any proof before dying. It's possible, given Gibson's alleged history with blackmail, that she was involved, but considering how many other suspects there were and the lack of evidence, it's flimsy.

The case remains officially unsolved, though another silent film star , Mary Miles Minter, admitted to being there that night, and another director said she'd implied to him that her disapproving mother had murdered Taylor.in 1969 at age 27, just weeks after being kicked out of the band he helped create. He drowned in his own pool; he was pulled out, but resuscitation efforts failed.

Contributing factors were liver damage from drug and alcohol use; the death was ruled a"misadventure" and seemed, by and large, accidental. However, conspiracyabounded, including that Frank Thorogood, who was then doing repairs on Jones's house, had killed him. The band's former driver, Tom Keylock, claimed he had visited Thorogood in the hospital when he was dying, and that Thorogood had said,"It was me that done Brian.

"Thorogood allegedly promised to tell Keylock more the next day, but died overnight. However, Keylock also faced his own accusations, with former Rolling Stones road manager Sam Cutlerthat an investigator hired by band manager Allen Klein had named Keylock as the prime suspect. Both Thorogood and Keylock are now dead, as is Klein.

There is still no evidence to back up any of these accusations, so we'll chalk all this up to hearsay.her children that their father, John T. Kelley, had been hit by a car and killed in the early '90s. Then, in 2004, while dying of cancer, she revealed to her daughter the truth: She had actually killed him.

Not only that, but she'd shot him in the head, then kept his body in a storage unit freezer for 13 years, even moving it across the country with her to a new unit when she relocated. Her estranged children contacted authorities, and his body was found and identified. The district attorney where the body was foundthat Kelley might have been subject to domestic violence from her husband, which provides a potential motive, but this is not proven.

In a horrific example of Klan violence from the '50s, four KKK members forced Black truck driver Willie Edwards Jr. to jump off a bridge at gunpoint. They claimed he had made an offensive comment to a white woman,he simply smiled at her, or that they had the wrong man entirely). Edwards did not survive the fall into the water; his remains were found months later by fishermen.

Decades passed without the crime being solved or prosecuted, despite two attempts; a man named Henry Alexander was accused of involvement in the '70s, but charges were thrown out by the judge . Years later, his widow came forward to say Alexander had confessed to the crime shortly before his death. His wife wrote to Edwards's widow, apologizing.

Another sad tale from that era involves the 1944 execution of a 14-year-old — the youngest execution victim in US history. George Junius Stinney Jr., who was Black, was accused of murdering two white girls — 7-year-old Mary Emma Thames and 11-year-old Betty June Binnicker — after they were found beaten to death in a ditch. Stinney had seen them earlier in the day;to Yahoo, they had asked Stinney and his sister about nearby wildflowers.

Stinney allegedly confessed to killing the two young girls after his arrest, but considering the racism in the Southern police departments at the time, this was likely coerced. Stinney was tried in just two hours, found guilty, and sentenced to execution, despite no evidence or witnesses pointing to his guilt. He was executed two months later. Decades later, in 2014, his conviction was finally vacated.

So who killed the two young girls? The owner of the land on which the girls' bodies were found was George Burke Sr., an influential white man with numerous connections to the case. A) He had been Stinney's father's boss at a lumber mill...before Stinney's father was fired. B) He'd set up the search party that led to the recovery of the bodies.

C) He was the foreman of the coroner’s inquest jury that led to Stinney being initially jailed for murder. And D), He was a member of the grand jury that convicted Stinney. But it wasn't Burke Sr. who was rumored to have killed the girls: It was his son, George Burke Jr., who allegedly confessed to having killed the two girls while dying.

However, the rest of the family strongly denies that this occurred, and there is no proof. At the very least, though, Stinney's name has been cleared. In 2015, a 91-year-old British man who wanted to"clear his conscience" before dying of cancer admitted to killing a sex worker in 1946. According to, she had apparently cheated him out of money, so he shot her with a pistol outside the Blue Lagoon on Carnaby Street, the nightclub where she danced.

Though he couldn't remember her name, authorities were able to identify the murder victim as then-26-year-old Margaret Cook. Witnesses had seen and even pursued him, but he was able to disappear into a crowd and get away with the crime for 70 years; police never charged anyone with the murder. At the time, the killer would've faced the death penalty. As the Independent notes, this was the longest ever time between a crime and its investigation in Britain.

In another international example, in the early '80s, the"Brabant Killers" terrorized Belgium, killing 28 people and leaving many others injured while robbing places like supermarkets and hostels. The gang mainly consisted of three men,to the Guardian:"the Giant," the ringleader,"the Killer," the primary shooter, and"the Old Man," the getaway driver. The killers suddenly stopped their crime spree in 1985, and the men were never caught .

Then, in 2017, a man told authorities that his brother had admitted to being"the Giant" while he was dying. His brother, Christiaan Bonkoffsky, had been a member of an elite police commando unit who was fired after his gun accidentally discharged.

However, his fingerprints and saliva did not match those at the crime scene, and a genetic analysis was inconclusive, so it seems Bonkoffsky was likely not the Giant, at least. There has also beenevidence tampering was alleged. The case has never been solved; it was closed in 2024 but reopened after a lead from two eyewitnesses last year, so there is still a chance new info will come to light.its origins in America's first-ever ransom kidnapping case.

In 1874, 4-year-old Charley Ross was kidnapped by two men in a wagon, who invited him and his brother Walter to come get fireworks; the boys knew the men as they had stopped by to give them candy a few days prior. While Walter was in the store, the wagon sped off with Charley still inside.

Charley's father soon began receiving ransom notes; he involved the police, who launched a large-scale investigation . There was a massive amount of press, and eventually, an informant gave a tip that led authorities to suspect William Mosher and Joe Douglas, known thieves. The two were finally caught while burglarizing a house; both were shot, with Mosher dying immediately and Douglas dying soon after.

Before his last breath, Douglas admitted to kidnapping Charley, but did not state where Charley was. Walter was later shown the bodies and confirmed that the two men were the same who had picked him and Charley up, but Charley was never found. Mosher's brother-in-law, former police officer William Westervelt, was convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping despite maintaining his innocence and lack of knowledge of Charley's whereabouts.

Charley was never found.been seen following her at around 11:45, just 15 minutes before her mother went to go look for her, as she was late to return home and had plans later. Authorities believe the pickup was probably being driven by a couple of local teenage boys that she knew, and potentially a few other accomplices. Calico's Walkman was found broken, along with bike tracks, but the trail quickly ran cold.

The mystery was unsolved for many years, despite a promising lead in 1988, when a Polaroid of what seemed to be two abducted children in the back of a van was discovered in Florida. The photo was publicized in an attempt to find the missing children. Tara's mother saw it and believed the girl in the photo was Calico, considering the girl in the photo had a scar in the same spot and was reading Tara's favorite book.

However, authorities gave conflicting answers and could not confirm whether it was Tara. Neither subject of the photograph has ever been identified, and it's possible the photo was some kind of prank.

As for the boy in the photo, 9-year-old Michael Henley's family believed it was him, as he had gone missing while camping in New Mexico the same year as Tara, but his body was later found, and it was determined he'd died due to the elements after getting lost in the woods.and confessed to a deputy that he knew what had happened to Tara. He claimed he was at Lawrence Romero Jr.'s house when Romero Jr., whose father was the sheriff at the time, allegedly admitted to having killed Tara with some friends, and then moved her body after the search began.

Romero Jr., at that point, was deceased; he had died a few years after the disappearance from a self-inflicted gunshot wound . It doesn't look like the police were able to confirm Brown's accusation, though it seemed like they might be nearing charges for someone in 2023.

Tara's parents have since died without discovering what happened to their daughter.trouble in 1975 after being accused of stealing records and a guitar from a dorm room. His old roommate, Michael Mansfield, was supposed to testify against him...but disappeared six days prior on the way to visit a friend on New Year's Eve. Authorities suspected Smrekar, but there was no proof.

Then, in 1976, Smrekar decided to steal some steaks from a Kroger, but was seen by employee Jay Fry and customer Ruth Martin, who saw him being confronted over the petty theft in the parking lot. Both were set to testify against Smrekar. And then Ruth Martin, much like Mansfield, disappeared ahead of the trial. Her car was found abandoned, with blood in it; there was also blood at her house.

However, Smrekar, who was establishing a pattern, still wasn't caught...until he decided to kill Fry to prevent him from testifying, too. This time, he was finally apprehended, though not until after he killed Fry and his pregnant wife, who was there when Smrekar attacked Fry. He was, however, stopped before he could kill the store managers and Fry's sisters, who were also prospective victims. He was tried and convicted in 1977, landing a 300-year prison sentence.

He reportedly bragged to other inmates about killing Mansfield and Martin, but authorities were not able to pin the crimes on him, despite suspecting him. Then, in 2011, as he was dying from an unspecified illness, headmitted to the two murders. He told police where he buried Martin's body — along a highway under construction — and was brought there to help locate them, but could not remember the exact spot. Thus, her body was never located.

"Jesslyn Rich. She was a guard at Frontera's Prison for Women who vanished in 1984. Several years later, allegations of corruption surfaced, following the suspicious death of an inmate. It was suspected that Jesslyn was killed because she was going to report the corruption allegations.

However, in 1992, police announced that the case had been solved. Jesslyn had last been seen at a country-western bar where a convicted felon named David Ribis worked. According to Jesslyn's friend , Ribis spent the night flirting with Jesslyn. She was last seen in Ribis's car.

In 1990, shortly before his death, Ribis confessed to family members that he had murdered Jesslyn and disposed of her body in a remote area. Remains matching her description were later found in the area.

However, her family still believes that Jesslyn's murder was related to the prison corruption. Officially, the case is closed.

"More info: David Ribis was an employee of Charlie's Wild West bar who was seen talking with Rich that night. Close to his 1990 death, Ribisto family members that he had killed Rich, who police say had returned to Ribis's apartment with him. When the two began arguing, Ribis took her to a second location, shooting and killing her.

While no evidence was found of the prison guard theory, another guard named Betty ThompsonThompson had witnessed another guard visit Lucas and learned from Lucas that he had threatened her due to her knowledge of the disappearance. The next day, Lucas was found dead in the prison infirmary after a cancer biopsy. Despite signs of trauma, the death was ruled as occurring due to complications from diabetes.

In the sameepisode, Rich's brother recalled finding a ripped-up piece of paper in Rich's home, which he pieced back together to find a threat:"Anyone interfering with my drug activities will be taken care of.

" But with no evidence — and the murderer caught — this prison corruption theory remains a conspiracy theory. In a non-murder-related case, a massive museum heist was solved in 2008, 25 years after it had occurred. The 1983 heist focused on watches at the LA Mayer Museum for Islamic Art, constituting millions of dollars in lost property. The most famous piece stolen was a watch made for Marie Antoinette valued at over $30 million,to the Guardian.

A woman contacted the museum decades later and negotiated giving some of the items back in return for $40,000. Investigators found the woman, Nili Shamrat, and learned that she was the widow of the infamous thief Naaman Diller. Diller had died in 2004 and confessed to his wife that he was responsible for the heist while on his deathbed. Questioning Shamrat in her home in LA, authorities located many of the missing watches, though some are still missing.

Diller had actually initially been a suspect, but there was nothing to connect him to the crime. He had acted alone, shimmying through a window after using a crowbar to pull apart the bars. The alarm was broken, which Diller knew after staking out the site.a shocking confession to his wife on his hospital deathbed: His violin was not just any old violin but a Stradivarius made in 1713.

His wife, Marcelle Hall, opened the instrument's case cover and found newspaper clippings about the missing violin, which had been stolen from a Carnegie Hall dressing room in 1936. Altman claimed he'd bought it from the man who stole it, and played it for decades at restaurants and events until his 1987 death. Hall gave up the violin; it was restored and latera deathbed confession that he had killed Joyce Goodener...then didn't end up dying.

He was already serving out a sentence for second-degree murder in 2009 when he had a seizure and landed in the infirmary. He then told a prison guard there that he was responsible for Goodener's 1995 murder. He had stabbed and beaten 35-year-old Goodener in an abandoned building, then rolled her body in a rug and set it on fire.

After recovering, he recanted the confession, but he was convicted of the crime and sentenced to life in prison . He had long been suspected of the murder, but there was little evidence to tie him to the scene.





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