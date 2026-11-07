19 Books Coming in November 2026 That You Absolutely Need to Read

From Kylie Cheung's latest feminist novel to a juicy memoir about jealousy.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands. A screed on jealousy, a sexy road novel about a burlesque dancer meeting her estranged mother, and a feminist superhero?

We’ll load you up with book recommendations to make you the person everyone’s most grateful for at theA minimally verbal woman in 1999 working-class London falls in love with a volatile man, whose singular, brutal act of violence threatens to define the rest of her life in this powerful, disturbing novel. A psychoanalytic exploration of the fracturing of a self, this novel traces the life of a Mexican girl sent to live with her uncle in the Midwest to protect her from her mother’s mental illness.

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But her trips to her home country for extended summers leave her feeling like she is bifurcated—a feeling that becomes more pressing when she learns her father isn’t who she thought.and chock-full of emotional gravitas, this cinematic debut novel follows Egan and Lucian, identical twin brothers who, over the years, each become romantically entangled with the same woman. ’s third novel is a personal, meditative story following David, a recent grad school grad who escapes academic Michigan to snowy, working-class Buffalo to live with his cousin Flip, whose life is even more unsteady.follows an elite team of superheroes descending upon the world.

Their mission? To protect it.

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But one criminology researcher isn’t so sure about the pack until their charismatic frontman rescues her...and conveniently keeps showing up whenever she increasingly seems to be in danger.follows Annie, a burnt-out burlesque dancer who drives from the Midwest to Alaska in a borrowed Buick LeSabre when her mother, who abandoned her as a baby, reaches out to her on her deathbed.novel centers on Dalia, a second-generation U.K. immigrant and mother who meets Hajira, a refugee seeking asylum.

Dalia offers to take Hajira and her family into her home—but the gesture becomes complicated when Dalia realizes that, to really help, she must reckon with what she’s willing to risk.for the first time in nearly half a century—so it will be the first time most people can ever get their hands on a copy. Thank you,.

In it, a 35-year-old nanny decides to have a baby, exposing her to new kinds of brutality, gossip, occupational hazards, and past childhood trauma that so conveniently rears its head, tangling everything further.and India’s caste system are the grime- and glitter-streaked revolving doors of this brash and electric novel. A young Indian woman named Amrita’s cosmopolitan London life is upended when a deepfake pornographic video of her goes viral, and the Hindu incel manosphere comes for her.

After Rim, a Moroccan teenager, is caught smoking cigarettes, her mother demands she prove her virginity with a gynecological test. Instead, she rebels and finds her own way to navigate patriarchal culture in this moving, autobiographical coming-of-age novel.has plenty of it, from gustatory delights like ceviche in Uruguay or a perfect plum to sonic ones like the ‘90s New York club scene.

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This political treatise excavates the wide-ranging possibilities of Palestine’s future, both exploring the fallout across the world of the ongoing genocide and imagining what atraces her life growing up as the daughter of young, broke artists between London and New York in the ‘70s and ‘80s, where she did everything from sipping tea with David Hockney to selling smoked eel to Jean-Michel Basquiat while working as a cashier at the newly opened Dean & DeLuca.

This comprehensive deep dive into the porn industry builds on five years of investigative reporting to explore the pervasiveness of what everyone is watching, but no one is talking about, taking the reader from’s memoir explores how jealousy seeped into every milestone of her relationship and asks what we can learn—and even gain—from the green-eyed monster. ’s luminous, award-winning debut poetry book moves intimately between Kenya and Berlin to explore memory, grief, migration and African womanhood. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands