19 Australian women and children linked to Islamic State group set to return from Syria

Australia's government says 19 Australian women and children linked to the Islamic State group have booked flights to return from Syria and some could face charges.

Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kinUS military says it carried out 'self-defense' strikes in Iran, including on missile launch sitesKerley runs 9.97 at Enhanced Games, where Kristian Gkolomeev gets a $1M bonus for swimming markBrendan Fraser and Andrew Scott collide in 'Pressure,' about the tense 72-hours before D-DayGlobal shares gain and oil prices fall after Trump says talks on ending the war are proceedingA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protestsParts of Europe swelter in record May heat as deaths at amateur sports events spur warningsBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketDueling documentaries illuminate the promise and perils of artificial intelligenceThe top 9 grilling mistakes and how to fix themPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryLo que sabemos y no sabemos del acuerdo incipiente para poner fin a la guerra de IránWhat we know and don't know about the emerging deal to end the Iran warThe Afternoon WireUS military says it carried out 'self-defense' strikes in Iran, including on missile launch sitesKerley runs 9.

97 at Enhanced Games, where Kristian Gkolomeev gets a $1M bonus for swimming markBrendan Fraser and Andrew Scott collide in 'Pressure,' about the tense 72-hours before D-DayGlobal shares gain and oil prices fall after Trump says talks on ending the war are proceedingA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protestsParts of Europe swelter in record May heat as deaths at amateur sports events spur warningsBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketDueling documentaries illuminate the promise and perils of artificial intelligenceThe top 9 grilling mistakes and how to fix themPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryLo que sabemos y no sabemos del acuerdo incipiente para poner fin a la guerra de Irán





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