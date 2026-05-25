1883: The Perfect Choice for Yellowstone Fans to Binge-Watch

Taylor Sheridan's first streaming hit was 1883, a Yellowstone prequel show that started in 2021. It offers a standalone story with ties to the main Yellowstone show, making it a perfect choice for non-Yellowstone fans as well.

Taylor Sheridan 's first streaming hit wasn't Yellowstone , but it is still a perfect choice for Western fans to binge-watch in a single weekend. While Yellowstone was a major success as soon as it began in 2018, it was made for broadcast television and doesn't count as a streaming original.

Luckily, Sheridan's multitude of Paramount+ shows have given him plenty of streaming hits, from Landman to Lioness, but they all started with 1883. 1883, a Yellowstone prequel show that started in 2021, was the first series Taylor Sheridan made specifically as a streaming original. The series follows James Dutton and the rest of the stellar cast of 1883 joining a wagon train to settle the West and the land that would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch during America's period of Westward Expansion.

It's much more of a classic Western than Yellowstone is, and 1883 is also perfect for binge-watching. From its beginning, 1883 was envisioned as a limited series with just a single, 10-episode season. While the overarching story of the Dutton family's trials and tribulations were spread across several shows, 1883 itself tells a complete story in less than 10 hours, making it perfect to finish in a two-day weekend.

In fact, you don't even need to like Yellowstone to get enjoyment out of 1883. 1883 Is Even Worth Watching For Non-Yellowstone Fans Though it is a prequel to Yellowstone that deals heavily with the Dutton family's origins in America, 1883 still has a lot to offer for viewers who aren't heavily invested in Yellowstone. As previously mentioned, 1883 is primarily a standalone story that ties to the main Yellowstone show mostly through foreboding narration about the future and Easter egg references for diehard fans.

Additionally, 1883 is also much more of a traditional Western than Yellowstone and its modern-day setting, which should appeal to any Western fans. 1883 takes place in the titular year of Westward Expansion, and it follows a group of settlers and immigrants braving the dangers of the American frontier. It has all the trappings of classic Westerns, from gunfights with bandits to tense standoffs with Native Americans fighting to protect their land. 1883 helped pave the way for Taylor Sheridan's streaming domination 1883 was Taylor Sheridan's first foray into made-for-streaming shows, and it was arguably the most important chapter in his television career.

Yellowstone was a massive hit that propelled Sheridan to fame, but 1883 proved that the writer had legs and paved the way for him to dominate the streaming industry. As the first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883 basically established the franchise and the many spinoffs to come, and it also proved that fans would tune in for Sheridan himself. More than three years after premiering, the very first Yellowstone spinoff from franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is making waves on Netflix





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