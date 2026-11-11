Giacomo Marchione Wins International Photographer of the Year 2026 with Plankton Migration Shot

The 1839 Awards reveal the 2026 Photographer of the Year winners, featuring Italian surgeon Marchione and Nigerian artist Dammy Twitch among global honorees.

The 1839 Awards have officially named Giacomo Marchione the International Photographer of the Year for 2026. The prestigious competition attracted entries from nearly eighty different countries this year. Marchione secured the overall title alongside a win in the Underwater category.

His winning image captures the vertical migration of plankton in a series titled The Invisible. The Italian photographer and practicing orthopedic surgeon describes the event as an extraordinary spectacle that begins when the sun sets. Millions of organisms rise from the depths to the surface during this upward migration.

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Marchione's passion for underwater photography started in 1992 when he obtained his first scuba diving certification on vacation. He has since documented marine life across the globe. His portfolio includes locations in the Maldives, Indonesia, Malaysia, and off the coast of Italy.

Apampa Oluwadamilola, known professionally as Dammy Twitch, was named the International Discovery of the Year. Born in 1995 and raised in Oyo State, Nigeria, Twitch relocated to Lagos. He built a career in fine art photography, film, and music there.

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Twitch previously appeared on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2022. He also received the Rolling Stone Africa Mwamkom Vanguard Award for Visual Storytelling this year. His recognition highlights the growing influence of African artists in international photography.

Hiashan Chen won the Professional Street category in the 2026 contest. Emma Brawley took the Professional Portrait title. Roberto Pazzi was awarded the Professional People prize.

Bevil Templeton-Smith claimed victory in the Professional Macro category. Andrew Raven Richardson won for Professional Animals. Anne Neiwand secured the Professional Landscapes award.

Derry Ainsworth won the Professional Architecture category. Shinobu Yoshiwada took the Non-Professional Underwater title. Shanthi Sivananthan won the Non-Professional Storytelling award.

Mark Gray won the Professional Abstract & Aerial category. Marketa Zvelebil and Xuejun Long won their respective Non-Professional Nature (BW) and Aerial categories. Julian Stutman received recognition for Non-Professional Fashion & Beauty (BW).

New winners in the updated results include Xiaoping Lin for Professional Wildlife. Sebastian Kahnert won the Professional Storytelling category. Hamish John Appleby took the Professional Photojournalism prize.

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Yevhen Kostiuk won the Professional Minimalism category. Graeme Guy secured the Non-Professional Wildlife title. Harriet Pratten won the Non-Professional Street category.

Samantha Wolov took the Professional Fashion & Beauty award. Sabrina Charehbili won the Professional Conceptual category. Marina Koval secured the Non-Professional Portrait title.

Chia-Chieh Yang won the Non-Professional People (BW) category. Casa Gilardi took the Non-Professional Macro prize. Alexander Seleznyov won the Non-Professional Landscapes award.

Dorota Qaid secured the Non-Professional Abstract (BW) category. Gayle Pepper won the Non-Professional Domestic Animals prize. These awards highlight technical mastery across diverse fields.

The 1839 Awards continue to serve as a vital platform for photographers worldwide. The organization encourages viewers to explore the full collection on its official website. The contest provides visibility and professional validation for creative work.