18-year-old taken in for questioning in Toledo festival mass shooting, family says

Toledo Police have taken a person into police custody for questioning in connection to the mass shooting at a Toledo festival that injured a dozen people

TOLEDO, Ohio - Toledo Police have taken a person into custody for questioning in connection to the mass shooting at aAuthorities brought an 18-year-old man in for questioning on Monday regarding the shooting at the Old West End Fest on June 6, the man’s father told 13 Action News.

Investigators said Saturday there appeared to be two shooters involved in the incident. Information about other possible suspects has not been disclosed at this time. Authorities said video footage and witness accounts can be useful to police. The public is encouraged to share it with TPD.

Anyone with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous. Authorities said if anyone is worried about their personal safety, police can take steps to protect them.

City council members and police officials plan to hold a news conference on the shooting Tuesday morning. 13 Action News will stream it live at 10 a.m.Mass shootings in Toledo: A look over the last decadePlans approved for Buc-ee’s travel center in Northeast OhioThe LANDline, Episode 9: Him and His Design 19 Newsmakers: Episode 2: Downtown Cleveland Inc. CEO believes in the future of the downtown neighborhood18-year-old shot in Brook Park, 2 arrested in Cleveland





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