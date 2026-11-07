18-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Moss Landing shooting of two teens

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old Greenfield man in connection to the fatal shooting of two teens in Moss Landing early Monday morning.

Officials are investigating the motive behind a shooting at Moss Landing State Beach on Monday that left two people dead and two others injured. The beach was temporarily closed while deputies canvassed the scene, but has since reopened.

An 18-year-old man from Greenfield was arrested for the fatal shooting of two younger teens at a Moss Landing beach on Monday. Donald William Breeden was arrested Thursday for murder and for street gang enhancements, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said. No motive was given in this shooting. The sheriff's office said the investigation of this case remains active and ongoing.

Also read Monterey County Police Detain Three Persons of Interest in Moss Landing Shooting Probe

The sheriff's office said Donald William Breeden was arrested on Thursday after officials executed two search warrants in Greenfield and King City. The first warrant served in Greenfield was at around 3 p.m. The sheriff's office said three people were detained at that location. The second warrant was served at around 6 p.m. in King City. Sheriff's officials said their SWAT unit as well as a special response unit and California State Parks assisted with executing these warrants.

Breeden was arrested for two counts of murder and for street gang enhancements. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail with bail set at more than $2 million. When deputies arrived, they found two of the victims who were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

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A fourth victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. However, those injuries were not related to the shooting, officials said. The following day at the scene of the crime, our reporter witnessed women's shoes, alcohol containers, red party cups, glow sticks and a speaker for listening to music strewn about the beach at what appeared to be the remnants of a party.

One witness said they were at the party and that when the shooting broke out everybody ran. The two victims who were killed were identified as 13-year-old Nathaniel Flores and 15-year-old Marco Antonio Perez, both of Salinas. They were both students at the Salinas Union High School District. described Flores as a member of the Steinbeck Tigers Youth Football and Cheer organization. He would have turned 14 today, according to the fundraiser.

Superintendent Zandra Joe Galván said in a letter to the community that she was announcing their deaths with "profound sadness and heavy hearts.

" A sheriff's office commander on Monday characterized the beach shooting as "rare" on Monday. On Friday, Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto thanked members of the community who came forward with information that helped detectives in their investigation.

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"Our detectives have been working tirelessly to determine what led to the tragic deaths of these two young victims," Nieto said. "While an arrest has been made, our work is not over. We continue to ask the public for their assistance as we seek justice for Nathaniel and Marco Antonio and their families.

" The information from this story comes from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the Salinas Union High School District, a GoFundMe fundraiser and previous reporting by KTVU's Ann Rubin.