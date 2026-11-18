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Joziah Banchs was arrested on Nov. 17, 2026, in connection with shots fired and a robbery in Lancaster County, according to officials. Joziah Banchs was arrested at an address on the 500 block of West Kind Street, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

In addition to shots fired, Banchs was reportedly wanted for a robbery in Manheim Township Police’s jurisdiction. According to police, at the time of the shots-fired incident, Banchs was a minor. Officials said he will be charged as an adult. Firearms not to be carried without a licenseA Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph.

Also read Lancaster County native, Warwick HS grad signed to Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad

The bird only suffered a left-eye injury. The York County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene, but the man who was found dead at the home was not injured in the fire. Fugitive found hiding in crawl space with cocaine in Lancaster County home: police A pair of fugitives was arrested on Monday after being found by Lancaster Township police, who were called to assist with township planning and zoning, according to a news release.

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For the first time in 18 years, dog owners who use Happy Tails Dog Park in Lower Paxton Township will soon have to pay to get in-- a change that has sparked pushback from residents who say a public park should remain