18 Things You Should Probably Never Do in the Shower

Do you wash your hair every shower, or forget to run the exhaust fan? It's time to clean up your act and drop these and other bad showering habits.

A hot shower is such a sacred part of our daily routine that many of us tend to lather up on autopilot, even if just to relax.

But that doesn’t mean there’s not room for improvement. From how you wash to how you dry, here are some bad shower habits experts say you’d be better off watchingFor many of us, the shower represents a little slice of luxury at home, and it’s hard to resist its siren song even when we’re not actually all that dirty.

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Many people may need to shower only Skipping the daily habit can help skin retain its moisture, preventing inflammation, not to mention saving water . No one wants to hop into an ice-cold shower, but if you’re like many of us, you’re probably letting the shower run for far longer than necessary before you get in.

Experts say we may letMoral of the story: Don’t turn on the shower and walk away — it will heat up a lot faster than you think. , eventually seeping into your drywall and raising the chances that you could be left with a costly mold problem, warns the North Carolina Consumers Council. No fan? It’s probably time to think about installing one, but in the meantime, crack windows and doors so moist air can escape.

There’s nothing quite like a long, hot shower for a little relaxation and stress relief, but think twice if you want to keep your skin in tip-top condition. , dermatologists tell Allure, which is especially bad news for those who already have dry skin or conditions such as eczema, which can worsen with too much time in a hot shower.

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It’s hard to fathom for those of us who associate oily hair with “ick,” but removing that buildup too frequently, leaving hair too dry and brittle, experts say. Most of us can get away with shampooing every other day, and people with very dry hair can go even longer. Using a dry shampoo, sprayed directly onto roots while hair is dry, can help absorb oil and extend time between washes. Soap is soap is soap … right?

Sure, in the sense that whatever you choose will get you clean. But some soaps are, dermatologists warn. Steer clear of bar soaps with high pH, which can strip away the skin’s protective outer layers, leaving you dry, itchy, and more prone to irritation and infection. Cleansers labeled “neutral pH” are a good pick, Good Housekeeping recommends.

If you lather up with a loofah, pouf, or some other kind of sponge, take note: All those little holes that let them soak up soap and water also prevent them from really drying out between uses, which can make for a “,” the Cleveland Clinic cautions. If you aren’t going to be vigilant about drying out, cleaning, and replacing sponges, sticking to a washcloth might be a better bet.

— first, because the blasting water is too hot for delicate facial skin, and second, because traces of the other products you use, from shampoo to shower gel, can cause irritation if you still have residue on your hands. We know, we know … you forgot to grab your own and you’re feeling a little prickly. Still, it’s best to keep your mitts off someone else’s razor.

Experts say razors are a particularly efficient mechanismAssuming you’ve committed to using your own razor, now it’s time to take care of it. One of the best ways: Once you’ve rinsed it off thoroughly,when you get out of the shower, experts say. Otherwise, it might be tough for the blades to dry properly in the moist air .

That can ultimately rust your razor, as well as increase your risk of infection.to keep bacteria, viruses, mold, and yeast at bay. Once a week may not be enough if you’re sick or storing them in a very humid place, and gym towels should probably be tossed in the hamper after every use.

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When you suddenly find yourself showering in an inch of standing water, it’s all too easy to grab a bottle of chemical drain cleaner from the cabinet and go to town. But plumbers say, no matter if the label says otherwise, leading to far costlier problems in the long run.

A better bet, if you aren’t ready to call a pro: Using boiling water to loosen small clogs, orWhile there’s little health hazard here, if you’ve ever tried to clean a shower door with a ton of built-up soap scum, you know it’s no easy task. Professional cleaners say an ounce of prevention is definitely worth a pound of cure here. After showering,Caulk is truly the unsung hero of your bathroom, keeping everything together — literally.

When it starts to crack and break down, it can absorb smells and give bacteria a place to grow and thrive, to say nothing of mold and mildew. Apartment Therapy says caulk should, but warns us not to wait to replace it if it starts to look funky. The good news: This ishead to the emergency room for injuries they sustained there — most commonly slips and falls in the tub and shower.

What’s more, that’s not just older folks who may not have great balance. Experts say grab bars are always a good idea, no matter your age. Another idea:Sure, this seems like a no-brainer, but if you’re using hair or body oils in the shower, you’re significantly increasing your chances of slipping and sliding your way to a serious injury — or worse.

, around 235,000 people 15 and older visit ERs each year due to bathroom injuries, and the vast majority of those occur in the tub or shower. If you simply must use shower oils, invest in a non-stick bath or shower mat.. If you slip, fall, or get injured, you don’t want to put yourself in a position where nobody can get to you. This is an embarrassing reality to grapple with, for sure, but worth it in the end.

If you prefer to use a bar of soap in the shower, consider ditching your soap dish. Over time, they can develop bacteria if they’re not properly dried — and let’s face it, nobody is drying their soap dish properly. Go for a wire rack instead to ensure better drainage.