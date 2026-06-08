18 People Revealed Their Health 'Cheat Code' Changes, And They're So Realistic And Refreshing

Wearing your workout clothes to bed. Drink a cup of milk. Play EDM. Writing it ALL down.

As Associate Community Editor, I produce quizzes of every variety — from tricky trivia to those sweet nostalgic bites and everything in between. As someone who's lost a considerable amount of weight and changed her lifestyle in the last few years, I'm all for the small"hacks" that result in big changes over time.

Yes, I like the gym, but as a true lazy girl at heart, I like naps more. Before we get to all the ingenious tips , I must say that weight loss and lifestyle changes are a personal choice, but they should never be forced. It's 2026, but the trolls are still alive; every body has value, every body has worth. Just mind your own business!

"I started using a protein shake for flavor and fullness. I split one premade shake between two iced coffees throughout the day, and definitely noticed myself not making as many impulsive, less healthy snack choices.

""The natural sugar in the milk curbs my sweet tooth, and the extra protein helps me feel more satisfied and full longer. Also, it helps that milk is vitamin D fortified, and I tend to get deficient in the winter.

""I lost a solid 15 or so pounds, which was considerable given I wasn't overweight, just not where I wanted to be. I started running a lot more , trying to replace some of my snack foods with fruit or something more low-calorie, and I think the most helpful thing was limiting my lunch to be smaller so I could eat bigger breakfasts and dinners and still lose weight.

Also, making protein a non-negotiable at meals.

""They often have at least one option that is enough food, but it's much cheaper, and also the soda you'll get will be about 12 oz. , instead of 22 or 32 oz. I used this trick *a lot* when I was on WW a decade ago, and it really helped me to stay in a calorie deficit — even when eating fast food.

""It helps me last longer because I’m into the music and walk WAY faster than I would if I’m just, like, watching TV. I'll think,"Okay, I'm done after this song, that's a good enough workout," but then if"Sandstorm" comes on, I'm, like, not missing that song, so I keep going. EDM makes 45 minutes of cardio absolutely fly by.

": Arkham Shadow works well and is free. Goes ahead and starts burning calories, which is helpful for a pasta aficionado like me.

""Get all of the sleep your body needs, with a consistent sleep schedule. ""Obviously, I only did this when it was safe , but it forced me to get some more steps in. On errand days, it really started to add up.

" "If you have flexible time, consider taking up an odd job in your spare time that requires you to move. " "Dog walking, snow shoveling, lawn mowing, personal shopper/grocery pick up and drop off, etc. You get to move, and get paid doing it! ""I don't plan to track forever, but it's been helpful to learn how many calories and different macros/micros I'm getting from what I'm eating on a daily basis.

Weighing myself daily has also helped to get more comfortable with daily fluctuations; I used to hate getting on the scale and would avoid it, and now that I weigh myself daily, I see that fluctuations are normal and it's more about seeing an overall trend come down over time .

" "Building muscle, incorporating more vegetables, making food swaps, and limiting late-night snacking. " "After having neck surgery three and a half months after knee surgery, my body was healing and began working properly. As I healed, I eventually discovered that changing my relationship with food actually worked. I felt full and stopped eating instead of stuffing myself, so on nights out I'd always have leftovers.

Then I actually incorporated more vegetables into my diet. My"" sometimes was just veggies and hummus. I found low-carb versions of everything and substituted my snacks with konjac jelly, made sandwiches with keto bread, and used konjac noodles in place of pasta. I also gamified my weight loss with nutrition apps.

My goal was to stay under the daily calorie goal in my food log. And I tried to record fat-burning breaths instead of carb-burning breaths when I blew into my Lumen . I also became strict with not eating too late at night and maintaining at least 12 hours of fasting. All of these little changes resulted in a 40-pound weight loss in 9 months.

""I have a serious medical condition, and many of the medications I take to treat it make weight loss hard. So I decided to focus on increasing my stamina and strength. I also live alone, so I buy a lot of single-serving snacks and food for portion control. By not focusing on weight loss, I can focus on my wins.

I went from not being able to walk to the mail box to walking three miles daily. I can now lift 60 lbs and have muscle. I am still overweight but feel strong and as healthy as I can.

""I lost 30 pounds postpartum through a calorie deficit. Working out in the morning is best for my schedule , but I would often find myself scrolling when my alarm went off and convincing myself I didn't need to work out. Instead, when my alarm goes off, I count to three and get up. No time to convince myself otherwise, AND sleeping in your workout clothes.

""I hate the gym. For me, it turned out to be yoga and Pilates, which I can do in the comfort of my home. And bonus, it really helped with my bad back.

"Got a little tip that led to a big lifestyle change, whether it’s weight loss, eating habits, or more physical activity in general? Feel free to share them in the comments.





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