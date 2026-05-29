18 Facts That Were Right In Front Of Your Face Your Entire Life

September, October, November, and December literally mean 7, 8, 9, and 10.

There are certain facts that, once someone points them out to you, make you wonder how you went your entire life without noticing. The answer was usually right there — in the word itself, in the design of the object, or in something you've looked at a thousand times without thinking about it.

Here are 18 of them:"Footage" literally means"amount measured in feet.

" Early 35mm film was measured and sold by the foot in cutting rooms, with 16 frames per foot. The word dates back to 1916, and it stuck even after film went digital.

"Podcast" is a combination of"iPod" and"broadcast. " The term was coined in 2004 when most people listened to them on iPods. The name stuck even though most people now listen on their phones.

"Goodbye" is a contraction of"God be with ye. " In the 1570s, people shortened the parting blessing"God be with ye" to"Godbwye," which eventually became"goodbye. " The"God" became"good" by association with phrases like"good morning" and"good night. " A"dashboard" was originally a board mounted on the front of a horse-drawn carriage to block the mud and rocks that horses"dashed up" with their hooves.

When cars replaced carriages, the name carried over. Most days of the week are named after Norse gods, not Roman ones. Tuesday is Tyr . Wednesday is Woden, or Odin.

Thursday is Thor. Friday is Frigg or Freya. The Anglo-Saxons swapped out the Roman gods for their own Germanic equivalents. Saturday — named for Saturn — is the only one that kept its Roman name.

September, October, November, and December literally mean 7, 8, 9, and 10 in Latin — septem, octo, novem, decem. The Roman calendar originally started in March, which made the numbering work.

Then January and February were added to the beginning, pushing everything back by two. That was roughly 2,000 years ago. Alaska is the westernmost, easternmost, AND northernmost US state. The Aleutian Islands cross the 180th meridian, which puts part of Alaska technically in the Eastern Hemisphere.

The hole in the handle of a pot or pan is sized to hold a cooking spoon. It fits the end of a wooden spoon or spatula so you don't have to set it on the counter or balance it on the rim. The tiny pocket on your jeans was originally designed for a pocket watch. Levi Strauss & Co. confirms it appears on the oldest pair of Levi's in their archive, dated 1879.

Cowboys, railroad workers, and miners carried chain-attached pocket watches, and the small denim pouch kept them from getting scratched or yanked out. Movie trailers are called"trailers" because they originally played after the movie, not before. Studios moved them to the beginning when they realized audiences kept leaving as soon as the film ended. Manhole covers are reasoned to be round because a circle is the only shape that can't fall through its own opening.

A square or rectangular cover, turned diagonally, can slip through. A circle has the same width no matter how you rotate it. Tennis balls are fuzzy because without the fuzz, a served ball would move too fast for anyone to return. The felt covering — technically called the"nap" — creates aerodynamic drag that slows the ball significantly and lets the racket grip it for spin.

The"X" in"Xmas" isn't removing Christ from Christmas. The"X" comes from the Greek letter chi , which is the first letter of the Greek word for Christ . It's been used as a written abbreviation for Christ since at least the 16th century. Baby onesies have those envelope folds at the shoulders so you can pull them down over the legs instead of up over the head.

This is specifically designed for diaper blowouts.

"Uppercase" and"lowercase" come from literal wooden cases. When printers set type by hand, capital letters were stored in the upper case and small letters in the lower case.

"Alphabet" comes from"alpha" and"beta," literally the first two letters of the Greek alphabet. It's the equivalent of calling it the"ABCs," which, when you think about it, is exactly what we also do in English. The hole in the cap of a Bic pen is there so that if a child swallows it, air can still pass through. It's a choking safety feature, not a manufacturing defect.

If you just had an"oh my god, duh" moment reading any of these, you're not alone. Share the one that got you — or one we missed — in the comments below!





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