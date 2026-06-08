18 Exclusive Polaroids From the 2026 Tony Awards

The stars were shining bright on Broadway’s biggest night

mastermind Cole Escola bring the color in a hot pink Christopher John Rogers number and an orange wig. On that same carpet, Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott made theirpulled arrived onto the carpet with her entire family and pulled off several costume changes throughout the night.

But her best moment was when she took the stage to deliver a striking performance ofQueen Latifah was fabulous in a shimmery all-black look as she introduced Alex Newell to the stage for her performance of’s “When You’re Good to Mama” as part of the starry tribute celebrating the 30th anniversary of the musical. —starring Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf—won the most Tonys of the night, taking home six statues, including for Best Revival of a Play, Best Direction , and Best Featured Actress in a Play . For the musical categories, the hit adaptationAll this to say, a lot went down at the 2026 Tony Awards, and the celebrations continued into early Monday morning as stars headed out to the





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