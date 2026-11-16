17th Governors Awards Kick Off 2027 Season with Honorary Oscars for Close and Scott

The 17th Governors Awards honored Glenn Close and Ridley Scott at the Dolby Theatre, marking the official start of the 2027 awards season with stars like Theron and Zendaya.

The 17th Governors Awards took place on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, serving as the official kickoff to the 2027 awards season. Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the star-studded event celebrated key figures in the film industry with special honors for veteran actress Glenn Close, legendary director Ridley Scott, and animator Floyd Norman. The ceremony marked a significant moment in the cinematic calendar, drawing major talent to the Los Angeles venue.

Fashion Highlights at the Governors Awards

Charlize Theron, 51, made a striking appearance in a floor-length red gown featuring a plunging neckline with a cutout that revealed a red leather bra. Her blond hair was styled sleekly back, complemented by a bold red lip. Zendaya, 30, also thrilled attendees in a strapless gold tassel gown with exaggerated hips, showcasing her pixie haircut. Emma Stone, 42, looked chic in a black gown with a side cutout, while Florence Pugh, 30, wore a sparkling off-the-shoulder pink gown paired with a diamond necklace.

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Other notable fashion moments included Olivia Wilde, 42, in a black velvet gown with dramatic padded shoulders, and Penelope Cruz, 50, in a dazzling black gown with feather trim. Elizabeth Debicki, 29, wore a sparkling silver gown with her blond hair cascading down her shoulders. Lily James, 32, appeared in a shimmering metallic fringe gown, and Emmy Rossum, 38, stunned in a frilly navy gown with bouncy curls. The red carpet showcased a diverse array of high-fashion styles from the industry's top talents.

Honorary Oscars for Close and Scott

Glenn Close, 79, will finally receive an Honorary Oscar at the ceremony after scoring eight Oscar nominations over the past 44 years. She covered up in an enveloping long-sleeve gown with a sparkling sequined color. Ridley Scott, 88, the director of Gladiator, was forced to miss the event in person after undergoing a minor medical procedure. He is unable to fly to Los Angeles for the ceremony from his home in London following the surgery.

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Scott will accept his honorary Oscar remotely, ensuring his contribution to cinema is recognized despite his physical absence. Floyd Norman, 95, the animator, was also among those celebrated for their crucial contributions to the film world. The ceremony honored these individuals for their lasting impact on the industry, with Close's long-overdue recognition being a particularly notable moment. The Academy continues to highlight veterans who have shaped the art form over decades.

Impact on the 2027 Awards Season

The Governors Awards serve as the official launch of the 2027 awards season, setting the tone for the months of campaigning and voting ahead. The event brings together industry leaders, past winners, and current stars to celebrate excellence in film. With the attendance of major actors and directors, the ceremony underscores the prestige associated with the Academy's honors. The recognition of Close and Scott highlights the Academy's commitment to honoring legacy and continued contribution to cinema.

The presence of such a high-profile cast, including Matt Damon, 53, with his wife Luciana Barroso, and Carla Gugino, 53, in an off-the-shoulder dress with long black threads, demonstrates the event's significance. Indie Navarrette, 26, from the horror hit Obsession, glowed in a sleeveless dress made of shimmering satin. Her director, Curry Barker, 27, wore a stylish double-breamed cream-colored tuxedo. The gathering of diverse talent reflects the broad scope of the film industry's current landscape. As the 2027 season begins, the honors bestowed at this event will likely influence the trajectories of other major award races.