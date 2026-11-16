17th Century Painting Sells for £437,500 After 25 Years in Hallway

A mystery Old Master painting, estimated at £700, sold for £437,500 at Reeman Dansie auction. The owner was shocked by the 500x increase after hanging the piece for years.

A 17th-century oil painting that remained unidentified and hung inconspicuously in a home hallway for a quarter of a century has fetched £437,500 at auction, shattering all expectations of its owners. The artwork, titled 'Portrait of a Lady in fur trimmed coat and hat', sold at the Colchester-based auction house Reeman Dansie for 500 times its initial pre-sale estimate. This dramatic valuation gap highlights the unpredictable nature of the antique market and the potential hidden value in family heirlooms.

Unlikely Auction Result for Mystery Masterpiece

The seller, who remains anonymous, inherited the painting from a Scottish relative approximately 25 years ago. Believing the piece had been in the family for over a century, she kept it displayed above a door in the back hall of her Suffolk residence. The owner assumed the painting held little monetary worth, particularly after it survived a period where her great-grandfather sold off other family treasures to cover significant gambling debts. It was only during preparations for a house move that she decided to have the artwork assessed by experts.

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Reeman Dansie Assessment and Bidding War

Jonathan Benson of Reeman Dansie examined the unsigned canvas and provided a conservative pre-sale estimate of between £500 and £700. He described the piece as an oil on panel portrait of a lady that had stayed out of the limelight for years. However, the auction market reacted differently. A 25-minute bidding war erupted among international collectors, driving the price far beyond initial projections. The hammer finally fell at £350,000, with the final total reaching £437,500 after the inclusion of buyer fees for the London-based purchaser.

Expert Attribution to Monogrammist IS

Art experts have speculated that the work is by a Dutch painter known only as Monogrammist IS or Master IS. This attribution is based on signatures found on other works by this unidentified artist. Some specialists further suggest it could be a lost original, noting that a similar version on canvas emerged in 2010 and was attributed to the same creator. The lack of a confirmed name adds to the intrigue, as only a handful of works by this artist have previously appeared at auction. Benson noted that while the market for such niche Old Masters can be feast or famine, this particular piece captured significant attention.

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Owner Reaction and Future Retirement Plans

The seller was absolutely thrilled with the result, which Benson described as making her retirement rather more comfortable. After the auction, Benson called to inform her that the painting had done quite well. When she asked if the proceeds were enough to turn left or right on an airplane, he replied that she might even decide to buy an aeroplane. She later admitted to struggling to concentrate on her bridge game due to the magnitude of the event. The financial windfall stands in stark contrast to her initial belief that the painting was merely an inconspicuous decoration.

Market Implications for Family Heirlooms

This sale serves as a significant case study in the potential value of unrecognized family art. The painting survived the liquidation of other assets by the owner's great-grandfather because it was not deemed as valuable as other items. It hung in a back hallway, out of sight, for 25 years before its true worth was recognized. The auction highlights how items passed down through generations, especially those from the 17th century, may hold immense value even when their origins are unclear or they have been neglected for decades.