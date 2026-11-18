The proposal will be considered by the city’s advisory only Civic Design Review Board.

A new 173-unit, seven-story apartment building is being proposed for 1700 Germantown Ave. in North Philadelphia . The building would be comprised of 113 one-bedroom apartments, 23 two-bedrooms, and 37 studios.

Thirty-five of the units are set aside as affordable, although the plans don’t identify what income level they would be targeted toward. The largest two-bedroom will be 1,087 square feet and the smallest studio will be 343 square feet. The one-bedroom apartments that dominate the building will range between 496 and 765 square feet. The developer plans to provide 60 underground parking spaces for cars, along with 64 bike parking spots.

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The 72-foot-tall building will include a roof deck. The project will include 11,920 square feet of “artist/industrial space,” with the plans showing it carved into eight separate units between 1,078 and 1,774 square feet. Like much of the surrounding area, 1700 Germantown is zoned for industrial and residential mixed-use, giving the developers a wide latitude.

The renderings submitted to the Philadelphia City Planning Commission are labeled as being made for Edward Topolewski, a Villanova-based real estate developer with a Bryn Mawr P.O. box. The zoning documents for the project are signed by Eric Marshall, who is the principal with MGMT Residential. The company, based in Northwest Philadelphia, owns and manages hundreds of units.

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In at least one other property associated with Topolewski, a 260-apartment development on 4401 Ridge Ave. in East Falls , MGMT is slated to manage the property once it’s built but is not the developer. Neither Marshall nor Topolewski immediately responded to a request for comment. Neither did the listed zoning attorney Richard DeMarco, who also worked on the Ridge Ave. project. The architect listed for the 1700 Germantown project is Ingram/Sageser.

This corner of North Philadelphia lies between Temple University , to the west, and the booming Fishtown neighborhood to the east. The area has seen some new development in recent years, including a neighboring 200-unit apartment building from the Riverwards Group at 1635 N. Fifth St. But that developer sold their project — all one-bedroom and studio apartments — to the Philadelphia Housing Authority for use as affordable housing .

Riverwards also built a smaller two-bedroom building and 50 townhomes in the area, while noted beer purveyor Human Robot recently opened a new bar in the neighborhood. The lot at 1700 Germantown has undergone a series of transformations over the years, with uses ranging from a cotton mill to a brewery to a garage. The property was last occupied by a building in 2019, and has been a vacant lot ever since.

City records show Topolewski’s Limited Liability Corporation, 1700 NH LLC, acquiring it in March of this year. His apartment proposal will be considered by the city’s advisory only Civic Design Review Board on Dec. 1.