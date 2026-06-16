17-year-old in critical condition after stabbing at Philadelphia party: police

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being stabbed several times in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood late Monday night, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found suffering from multiple stab wounds overnight. A 17-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times near North Carlisle Street and is in critical condition.

Details about the suspect or others involved have not been released. A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being stabbed several times in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood late Monday night, according to police. He was found in the 4700 block of North 15th Street, but officers followed a trail of blood to the 4500 block of North Carlisle Street, where they found evidence of the stabbing.

Witnesses told police there was a large party on North Carlisle Street, and the 17-year-old was there when he got into a fight. Police believe that's when the stabbing occurred. The boy was rushed to Einstein Hospital, where he underwent surgery. At last check, he was in critical condition.

What we don't know: Police have not released information about the suspect or any arrests. It is also unclear what led to the fight at the party.





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