17-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Shot by Friend in Whitehall

A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the head by an 18-year-old friend who believed the gun was unloaded. The shooter has been charged with felony assault and is being held at Franklin County Jail, prompting police to urge gun safety and secure storage.

A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the face by his friend Tuesday night in Whitehall. Just after 10 p.m., officers were called to Robinwood Avenue, just off East Broad, on a report of a shooting.

Police found the teen who had been shot in the head and rushed them to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

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“They were at another friend's house, and the 18-year-old has a firearm. Our understanding is that they were playing with his firearm, believing it to be unloaded when he pointed it at his friend and shot him," said Lt. Tanner Williams. He is charged with felony assault and is being held at the Franklin County Jail.

"I think seeing somebody coming out on the stretcher, that really was really nerve-wracking," said a neighbor. Lt. Williams said this case should be a reminder for everyone to always treat guns as if they are loaded.

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"Do not point a firearm at anything you are not willing to shoot or destroy. Keep your finger off the trigger and be sure that you know your target and what is beyond your target, said Williams.

"In addition to that, make sure you are keeping your guns locked up. If you have firearms and you have kids in the house that should not be messing with firearms or be around the firearms, make sure you keep them locked up.

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A late-night shooting near Franklinton left one person dead, and Columbus police are still searching for answers. Just before 10:45 p.m. last night, officers were called to the area of Sullivant and Brehll avenues nearMaye suffocated Darnell Taylor, who was in her care, in February 2024, then hid his lifeless body in a sewer.