Rochester police say a 17-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a late-night shooting near Quincy Street and Cedarwood Terrace. No suspects are in custody as the investigation continues.

Officers responded to the area of Quincy Street and Cedarwood Terrace just after 10:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired and a person shot.

Police say that after arriving, officers found a male victim who was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The woman found dead in Gates June 2 has been identified as Marie Fountain-Williams, 32, of Rochester, according to police. The City of Rochester announced Friday it has issued a notice to vacate and cease-and-desist order to the Wyndham Rochester Downtown hotel on State Street.

The Seneca Park Zoo is highlighting a behavioral training success story, commending its staff and baboons for their actions after a large tree limb fell into a habitat earlier this week. Guests say Studio 6 Extended Stay in Greece say the hotel kept most of a deposit after a failed stay and unsafe door issues. At more than 130 feet long and weighing 1.2 million pounds, Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 chugged through Western New York on Thursday.





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