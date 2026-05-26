17-year-old hospitalized after bitten by shark in Galveston, according to Coast Guard

The Coast Guard said the 17-year-old's father applied a tourniquet after a shark bit the teenager. After the Coast Guard reached their boat, the teenager was rushed to the hospital, officials say.

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 1:27AMA 17-year-old male was rushed to the hospital after he was bitten by a shark in Galveston on Monday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials told ABC13 that the Galveston County Sheriff's Office notified them at about 3:15 p.m. of a boat with the teenager and his father on board. Coast Guard officials added that the teen was bit while trying to bring the shark on board. After the teenager suffered the shark bite, his father immediately applied a tourniquet, authorities said. When their boat was coming back to shore, it became disabled, according to officials.

That's when the Coast Guard was called out to the boat, where they applied a second tourniquet to the teenager, authorities said. It is unknown why the boat became disabled. The Coast Guard explained that the teenager was alert and conscious when they arrived. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.





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