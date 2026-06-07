17-year-old drowns at Bear Lake after falling off paddleboard

A 17-year-old fatally drowned at Bear Lake after falling off his paddleboard.Officers with the Utah Division of Natural Resources’ Division of Law Enforcement s

A 17-year-old drowned at Bear Lake after falling off his paddleboard on Saturday, June 6. Officers with the Utah Division of Natural Resources’ Division of Law Enforcement said they were dispatched to Ideal Beach in Garden City just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of a drowning.

A boy from Arizona had reportedly fallen off his paddleboard. Authorities said he was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident and became separated from the board.

“This is a tragic and unfortunate circumstance,” authorities wrote. “The Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division extends condolences to family and friends. ” DNR officers received assistance from Garden City EMS, the Rich County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue, and Bear Lake County Emergency Services in this response.

Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithConstruction was underway for two slides off the St. George City Hall parking deck, but residents questioned the city's decision because of the $400,000 price tOne house remains under an evacuation order after a grass fire ignited near Dimple Dell in Sandy. Fire crews responded to a fire near Dimple Dell Lane on SaturdaSeveral homes have been evacuated after a grass fire broke out near the Saratoga Springs Temple in Utah County.

City officials said the Glambert Lane Fire brokeAn 18-year-old hiker died from heat-related illness while hiking the Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon. Grand Canyon dispatchers received reports of a male





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