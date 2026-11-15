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17-year-old boy shot in the arm in Elmhurst, Queens; NYPD searching for suspect

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17-year-old boy shot in the arm in Elmhurst, Queens; NYPD searching for suspect
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A 17-year-old boy was shot in the right arm in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens on Oct. 31, and police are asking for help identifying the suspect.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the right arm across from a building on 78th Street in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens around 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The teen was taken privately to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was listed in stable condition. NEW YORKPolice are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy wounded in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens. According to the NYPD, the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, across from 41-50 78th Street.

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Police said an unidentified person fired a gun at the 17-year-old victim, hitting him in the right arm. The shooter then ran away southbound on 78th Street. The teen was brought privately to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was listed in stable condition. Police have not released the victim's identity or shared a detailed physical description of the suspect beyond images released by the department.

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How to help Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS , or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X at @NYPDTips.

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