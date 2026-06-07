17-year-old boy killed, 2 others injured after triple shooting in Allentown

A 17-year-old boy was killed and two other people were injured after a shooting in Allentown, Lehigh County, police said.

Officials said a 17-year-old boy was killed during a triple shooting Saturday night in Allentown . His death was ruled a homicide as investigators look for answers.

A 17-year-old boy was killed and two other people were injured after a shooting in Allentown, Lehigh County, police said. The shooting happened around 10:01 p.m. near North Jay Street and East North Street on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Police said when officers got to the scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All three people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The teen boy was taken to the Emergency Department at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg and pronounced dead at 11:31 p.m. The boy has been positively identified; however, authorities are not releasing his name at this time to allow his family privacy as they grieve. The Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Forensic Center are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information or video regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 610-437-7721.





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