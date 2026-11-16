17-year-old arrested in Wendy’s drive-thru shooting
The worker at the Airport Hwy. Wendy’s had given the suspect his food, when the suspect began yelling about there being cheese on his sandwich.
TOLEDO, Ohio - Police have made an arrest in the shooting at a Wendy’s drive-thru on November 9. According to Toledo Police, the seventeen-year-old is charged with felonious assault.
The incident report said the worker at the Airport Hwy. Wendy’s had given the suspect his food, when the suspect began yelling about there being cheese on his sandwich. After she closed the window, she heard the gunshot and felt glass hit her face. According to the worker, she did not see the suspect shoot his gun, but did get video of him pulling up his shirt to show the gun in his waistband.Also readSan Diego Airport Flights Resume Normal Operations After Nationwide Ground Stop
She added that the suspect was mad because his girlfriend had tried ”to get with her. ” No one was injured in the incident. The bullet was found in the light directly above the Frosty machine. The juvenile is currently being held in the Juvenile Justice Center.
He appeared in court Monday morning. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 24. Latest Local News | First Alert Weather | Crime | National | 13abc Originals
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