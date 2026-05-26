17-Year-Old Admits to Fatal Stabbing of Teenager Over TikTok Dispute in France

A 17-year-old boy admitted to fatally stabbing another teenager in France over an argument provoked by a girl who refused to accept his request on TikTok, prosecutors say. The suspect appeared in court and was put in custody for premeditated murder. The killing occurred at a camping site in the town of Villevaude, on the outskirts of Paris, on Saturday night. It stemmed from an argument between the suspect and a girl, after she repeatedly rejected his requests on the social media platform. Another 17-year-old - the boyfriend of a close friend of the girl - challenged the suspect to a fight, leading to his fatal injuries. The suspect had a juvenile criminal record for violence against an older relative and for weapons possession. A friend of the suspect is considered an accomplice at the camping site, but has yet to be identified. Another hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy admitted to fatally stabbing another teenager in France over an argument provoked by a girl who refused to accept his request on TikTok, prosecutors say.

The suspect, who is yet to be named, appeared in court on Monday in Meaux, near Paris, where he was put in custody on a charge of premeditated murder. Prosecutor Jean-Michel Bladier told the hearing the killing occurred at a camping site in the town of Villevaude, on the outskirts of the capital, on Saturday night. It stemmed from an argument between the suspect and a girl, it was heard, after she repeatedly rejected his requests on TikTok.

The pair allegedly became embroiled in a heated argument on a phone call, during which another 17-year-old - the boyfriend of a close friend of the girl - challenged the suspect to a fight. Prosecutor Bladier said the boy was then attacked by two individuals at the site, where he suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested later that night after arriving at a Paris suburban hospital with a knife wound on his hand, which he said had been caused by accident. The town of Villevaude on the outskirts of Paris, where the alleged crime took place, is pictured It was heard that he told investigators he had visited the camping site armed with a knife to show he wasn t afraid.

The suspect claimed he lost his head and did not intend to kill, Bladier said. He had a juvenile criminal record, for violence against an older relative and for weapons possession. A friend of the suspect, considered an accomplice at the camping site, had yet to be identified, the prosecutor said. Another hearing is scheduled to go ahead on Thursday





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