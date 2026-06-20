17% XRP Surge in Network Activity Could Trigger Next Leg Up

XRP notes 17% surge in its burn rate as its network continues to strengthen despite the broader market weakness, flashing signs of a potential recovery.

XRP notes 17% surge in its burn rate as its network continues to strengthen despite the broader market weakness, flashing signs of a potential recovery.

Amid the inconsistent crypto market movements, XRP remains one of the most closely watched crypto assets as it continues to garner attention among both retail and institutional investors. While the market has continued to show weakness, a recent spike in XRP network activity has drawn attention from traders as the asset's next price move remains uncertain.revealing that the amount of XRP burned as fees has increased from 361 XRP to 425 XRP in just one day.

Analyzing XRP's Bounce Potential, Shiba Inu to Add 10% or Lose 10%? Can Zcash Get Back to the Top? Crypto Market ReviewThis marks a 17.73% surge in XRP burn activity despite the weak market movements that have pulled the prices of major crypto assets, including XRP, back to multi-month lows.

Although the XRP burn activity does not directly impact XRP's price movements, it provides subtle insight into the asset's potential price performance as it represents growing transaction volume and increased usage on the network. Thus, a surge in active participation could suggest renewed investor interest in the asset, positioning it for a potential price rally. Despite the strong network activity, XRP continues to show mixed price action, consistently trading in a downside trajectory.

While XRP has maintained a positive ETF performance since the past weeks even amid the market volatility, it appears that the growth in its network activity is mainly attributable to the steady participation from institutional investors.has slid back to the downside despite the strong network activity, showing a mild 0.02% decrease in its price. It is still hovering around $1.13 as of the time of writing.

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