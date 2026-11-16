17 Women You Should Have Learned About In History Class, And How They Changed The World

It's a shame more people don't know their names.

While there are many amazing women throughout history that we all know and recognize, there are also many that have slipped our minds or escaped from our historical ethos.

Those women still deserve recognition — they accomplished work that has truly changed our world. Tallulah Bankhead was an American actress in the 1920s, '30s, and '40s. She starred in both stage productions and several Hollywood pictures, includingBankhead spoke during her time in the public eye about having relationships with both men and women. This was something that was quite uncommon at the time, especially for prominent political families and Hollywood stars.

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She was even quoted as, “My father warned me about men and booze, but he never said anything about women and cocaine. ” Her openness about her lifestyle and her sexuality was extremely progressive for the time.

In addition to her openness about her personal life, Bankhead was a strong advocate for racial equality . Bankhead worked with performers like Louis Armstrong and. She is best known for the journals she kept for most of her life. She was also a wealthy landowner, something that was not very common for a woman, especially an unmarried one, at the time.

" with many who knew her. This was because Annie was a butch lesbian, described as often wearing plain black clothing without lace or frills that were prominent in women's fashion at the time.lesbian.

" She was not widely found out to be a lesbian until many, many years later, when a scholar named Helena Whitbread rediscovered evidence of relationships with women in Lister's journals.was an American blues singer and instrumentalist in the early-to-mid 1900s. She was known both for her music and her groundbreaking work as a queer artist and drag performer.at only 16 was at Harry Hansberry's Clam House, a famous gay speakeasy.

She then went on to perform at more clubs and speakeasies with similar clientele. Bentley became known for her deep voice, sense of style , and performing with drag performers. Early in her career, Bentley was known to be queer and had relationships with women. But in the 1960s, Bentley married and began wearing dresses.

She later claimed to have taken female hormones and been"cured" by the church of her homosexuality. She died of pneumonia at age 52.is one of the most well-known members of the LGBTQ+ rights movement of the 1960s–1980s. She took the time to advocate for homeless youth who fell under the LGBTQ+ umbrella, those suffering from HIV and AIDS, as well as transgender individuals. Johnson was an absolute icon throughout her entire life.

She began favoring wearing women's clothes at the age of five, but ultimately stopped and wore boys' clothes as a result of bullying and sexual assault. After high school, however, Johnson moved to New York and began wearing women's clothes again. She even changed her name to Marsha P. Johnson, with the P standing for"pay it no mind.

" While the term 'transgender' had not yet been popularized , Johnson described feeling and identifying as what we would know as transgender today. She ultimately became involved with the. After the events at Stonewall, Johnson became very involved in the cause and became a well-known face in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Johnson continued sex work to make money while fighting for gay rights.

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She ultimately contracted HIV, and her body was found in the Hudson River when she was justStonewall veteran. She worked closely with Marsha P. Johnson to fight for the rights of transgender individuals, and was especially focused on supporting transgender individuals of color. Rivera had a very hard upbringing, with the early death of her mother by suicide and an absent father. She grew up inand, at the age of 11, became a victim of sexual exploitation.

When she met Johnson, she said her life changed for the better. The pair were faces of the transgender rights movement and helped in the uprising at the Stonewall Inn. Before she was involved in the gay rights movement, she was also involved in the peace and Black Liberation movements. When the first pride parade happened in 1970, the transgender community was discriminated against.

She often butted heads with gay activists who fought to keep transgender individuals out. She unfortunately continued to struggle as a result of her upbringing and ended up in and out of hospitals, with substance abuse issues, and even ended up being hospitalized after an attempted suicide. Rivera died of cancer at 50 with her partner at her side.

Dr. Reverend Pauli Murray was an author, legal scholar, and activist who lived from 1910 to 1985. Murray struggled with their gender. They changed their birth name from Anna Pauline to Pauli and were known to ask doctors for hormones and surgery to investigate their uterus and ovaries. They were denied this and struggled their whole lives with their gender identity and gender-affirming care.

They became very active in the civil rights movement in the 1930s. Murray worked on ending segregation on public transportation and was ultimately arrested for it. Murray then went on to law school and became a lawyer specializing in civil rights. Throughout this process, Murray wasMurray's work became so well-known that John F. Kennedy appointed Murray to the Committee on Civil and Political Rights.

Murray became an Episcopal priest in 1977, they were the first Black person who, at the time was perceived to be a woman, to achieve this title. Murray unfortunately died of cancer in 1985. Qiu Jin was a poet and a feminist who lived from 1875 to 1907.

She was best known for her work in feminism and for fighting for women's rights in China.that was very restrictive for women; she worked to increase women's rights when it came to education, marriage, and clothing. She thought that women shouldn't have toIn 1907, Jin was executed. After her death, Jin lived on as a symbol of women's rights, the fight for female emancipation, and the Chinese revolution.

Manywas a spy who helped fight against the Nazis and stayed loyal to her cause. Although Khan studied child psychology and became a writer, dreaming of being a children’s author, when World War II hit, she believed she had to do something. She and her family were Sufis and believed that nonviolence was the answer. The family decided to go to England; once there, they volunteered to help with the war effort on the Allied side.

Noor decided to volunteer for the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force and trained as a radio operator, one of the first women to do so. Khan worked on Morse code and was ultimately recruited for a spy program after a superior saw her language skills. Khan, whose code name became Madeline, went through spy school and was ultimately sent to Paris. Very shortly after arriving, the superior officers, who were undercover as well, were taken into custody by the Gestapo.

Superiors in London attempted to call Khan back, but she refused to leave, and before long she was the only operative still operating in Paris. She kept working, doing the work of six radio operators alone, until the Gestapo ultimately caught her. She was kept as a prisoner and tried to escape twice. She was tortured for information, but refused to give anything up.

After several months of being tortured and imprisoned at the concentration camp, Khan was shot and killed. Girma has said that she has had to look for creative solutions to problems throughout her life. She doesn’t like thinking of anything as impossible, and says that this attitude is the easy way out.

In addition to earning herGirma decided to go to law school, partly because she was inspired by lawyers who fought for accessibility rights and sought to remove barriers for people with disabilities. While it's still rather early in her career, Girma is currently out advocating for others like her. She alsomission. She played a major role in designing the navigation computer for the Minuteman missile and the Abort Guidance System on the lunar module.

Judith's work on the AGS was one of the main factors that helped save many lives during the mission, when the module had to be used for landing after the oxygen tank exploded. She graduated from USC School of Engineering with two degrees and worked on many projects with an aerospace focus, including several for NASA. After retiring from engineering, Cohen began writing books, many of them focusing on supporting other women and girls.

She started her own publishing company and produced several books based on the idea,Cohen was also a very accomplished dancer, working as a professional dancer by the age of 19 in the New York Metropolitan Opera, who went on to become a famous actor. On the day of Jack’s birth, she also went into the NASA offices and called her boss to report that she had solved the problem she was working on.

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Begum Rokeya was a Bengali Muslim author who lived from 1880 to 1932. She dreamed of a world where women were held as equals, and even a world where women were the ones holding positions of power, rather than men.believed women should have access to study the same things as men, pushing for women in fields like health, history, botany, nutrition, physical education, and horticulture.

, in which a society called Ladyland exists, where women are public figures and lead lives out in the world. Meanwhile, the men are secluded and kept inside. Women drive the innovation and advancements in Ladyland. Mary Dixon Kies was an American inventor, and is believed to be the first woman to hold a patent in her own name.

, which she used to create hats. She also patented a method for weaving silk or other fabric with straw for ideal hat-making, paving the way for future women inventors to patent their inventions, too. West Area Computing Unit, a separate group located away from the main building where a group of Black women worked on manual calculations needed by the program's main engineers.

This unit was segregated, and the women were forced to use separate drinking fountains, bathrooms, and workspaces. In 1958, however, she and a few of her colleagues moved to a newly formed, unsegregated NASA. In 1960, Johnson and an engineer in her group co-authored a paper on spacecraft orbit. Upon publication, Johnson became the first woman from her division to be credited as an author on a paper.

She later wrote or co-wrote 26 papers for NASA. Johnson went on to play major roles in several NASA For her work, she received many awards and recognitions, including receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 and having a building named afteron NASA's campus. In 2016, the story of Johnson and several of her colleagues' time at NASA was adapted into a movie and a book —Gibb was the first woman to complete the Boston Marathon.

She had grown up running and loved it. She regularly ran distances longer than a marathon and wrote to the Boston Athletic Association, asking for permission to run the Boston Marathon, since women weren't allowed. Their response claimed that women aren't"She refused to accept this. Living in San Diego at the time, she took what little money she had to the bus station for a several-day trip.

When she arrived, she joined a group of runners that often formed at the back of the race inat the time. This group ran the course without an official number. Gibb feared she'd be thrown out by angry men, but the unofficial runners welcomed her and said they would protect her from those looking to throw her out. Gibb finished the marathon at about a 3-hour pace.

She later ran the marathon again in 1967 and 1968, still as an unregistered runner. On top of running, Gibb was a renowned sculptor and author, and, after remarrying, held a law degree and was a researcher in epistemology and color vision at MIT.to officially register and complete the Boston Marathon in 1967. Switzer concealed her identity by signing her name K.V. Switzer, as she always did, and wasn't noticed until a few miles into the race.

The race director attempted to throw her out, but Switzer's boyfriend pushed the director away, and Switzer finished the race. She was disqualified and her time stricken from the record, but it was the first time a woman was able to race officially with a number and paid entry in the race. Walter grew up in New York.

She joined many other women when World War II hit, making wartime vehicles on the home front for the men and boys fighting overseas. She was also a major proponent of education and educational programming. Walter was a major supporter and financial backer ofand helped end World War II. Specifically, she worked closely with Alan Turing to break the Enigma code, which the Germans used to send messages during the war.

This code was thought to be impossible to break, was always changing, and was ultimately seen as one of the keys to ending the war if broken. Thethat were decoded by Clarke and her team mostly pertained to the location of German submarines that were attacking Allied ships.

While Alan Turing's name is well-known, Clarke's was largely forgotten by history and is unknown to many, partially because she was under thein the early to mid-20th century, with work focusing on industrial engineering as well as the psychology of industry and human factors, especially in the home. She held several patents, authored several books, and earned a PhD in psychology from Brown University.

Gilbreth and her husband worked together to study, analyze, and optimize workerBut then, her husband, Frank, died suddenly of a heart attack one day. Still, Lillian raised their kids, all while continuing to work. Her children eventually wroteThese women were truly exceptional. It's a shame that their names aren’t widely known, since they all contributed greatly to our society or achieved something extraordinary.

Are there are any women from history you think deserve a shoutout? Let us know in the comments below! Dial 988 in the United States to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The 988 Lifeline is available 24/7/365.

Your conversations are free and confidential. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.