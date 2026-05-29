17 Tummy-Smoothing Swimsuits That Flatter a Belly Pouch Beautifully

Discover the latest one-piece swimsuits that smooth over the hips and provide tummy control, supportive cups, and strategic ruching for a more sculpted look.

If your usual swimsuit lineup leaves you tugging at your stomach all day, it might be time for a different style. The new one-piece styles are having a major comeback right now - but not the stiff, old-fashioned versions you're probably imagining.

The new styles feel sleek, flattering and surprisingly chic. These one-piece styles smooth over the hips, solving a lot of common fit frustrations in one shot. Even better? Many have built-in tummy control, supportive cups and strategic ruching that instantly create a more sculpted look.

Ahead, shop 17 tummy-smoothing swim dresses that flatter a belly pouch beautifully, starting at just $23. Some of these styles smooth the midsection, while the attached skirt skims over hips. It's the one piece reviewers keep coming back to. Other styles feature feminine frills, drawing the eye away from the middle, and the high-waisted tummy control keeps things smooth.

There's something about a true resort-style dress that just hits differently. They're easy to slip on, move with the breeze and somehow make even a quick iced coffee run feel like a beachside moment. We're partial to floaty maxis, soft prints and silhouettes that don't cling, tug or require a second thought.

However, that easy, gives it a designer feel for just $35. Plus, the push-up cups and a tummy-control skirt round out the practical side. Other styles feature halter necks that float over the hips for actual coverage, not just decoration. We also like that the contrast hem details keep it from looking dowdy.

Some styles feature tie skirts that show a bit of leg and the asymmetric strap pulls focus up to your face. Others have flowy skirts that skim over lumps and bumps. Oh, and the pockets are a small but useful bonus. You know that feeling when you're flipping through photos from a trip to Paris (or just scrolling through them on Instagram) and every woman seems to be wearing a dress that looks effortless, romantic and somehow expensive?

It's enough to give Us some serious fashion envy. However, pulling that look off back home doesn't require a lot of effort. You can find a variety of styles that fit the bill, from flowy maxis to high-waisted swimsuits with built-in tummy control. Whether you're looking for a stylish and comfortable swimsuit or a more practical option, there's something for everyone





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Swimsuits One-Piece Tummy Control Supportive Cups Strategic Ruching

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