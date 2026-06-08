17 New Cars Under £20,000: Affordable Options for Britain's Drivers

Britain's drivers can now choose from 17 new cars currently on the market or just about to launch that sit below the £20,000 threshold. These affordable options include compact city-focused electric vehicles and arrivals from China.

Can you get a new car for under £20,000? The answer is very much yes. There are 17 new cars currently on the market or just about to launch that sit below that threshold providing the nation's drivers with a choice of affordable motoring in today's cost-of-living squeeze.

Some even cost less than £15,000 as the emergence of compact city-focused electric vehicles and a wave of arrivals from China are keeping new cars within reach of tighter budgets. But how do they compare to a 'cheap' car of yesteryear? Well to work that out we've looked at how much a Ford Fiesta the now-discontinued but best-selling small affordable car for over a decade would cost today if it were still on sale.

In 2020 an entry-level Fiesta cost £16,995 which is around £22,168 today taking inflation into account. Five years before that a 2015 Fiesta started from £10,145 which would be £14,390 in today's money. It means drivers still have a range of models to choose from that are less expensive than a Fiesta would be. Here's every option under £20,000 in descending order.

The Renault Twingo's price has yet to be confirmed but Renault says it will be under £20,000. The five-door compact city car harks back to the much-loved Twingo of old in both design and sense of fun. Not only is it practical for everyday life with its 360-litre boot but it has a funky seven-inch driver display and a 10-inch central screen Google built-in 100 apps and 24 driver-assistance features.

The Chery Tiggo 4 offers space for five and a huge amount of kit and comfort for only £19,995. The Vauxhall Corsa is Britain's best-selling small car that's not surprising as it delivers a sporty premium package for only £19,740. The Citroen C3 costs just under £20k for £19,670 you can get the surprisingly spacious crossover with up to 528 miles of combined range. The MG3 Hybrid+ costs £19,495 and offers five-seater practicality in a fuel-efficient package.

The Hyundai i10 compact car will make city driving affordable for £19,015. The Fiat Grand Panda Hybrid brings back the retro flair of the 80's Panda





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New Cars Under £20 000 Affordable Motoring Compact City-Focused Electric Vehicles Arrivals From China Ford Fiesta

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