A new Government Accountability Office report found 17 of 22 federal agencies, including HHS and DHS, failed to fully address zero trust guidance, raising cyberattack risks.

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The report examined whether agencies had incorporated selected federal guidance into their plans for implementing zero trust architecture, a cybersecurity approach requiring users, devices and systems to be verified before accessing protected networks. Only five of the 22 agencies fully addressed the selected guidance as of August 2026, prompting GAO to issue 40 recommendations to the remaining 17.

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"Agencies would therefore be at increased risk of cyberattacks that could interrupt operations or otherwise compromise agency resources," GAO warned. HHS received six recommendations, the most of any agency reviewed, after investigators found that it lacked a documented enterprise-wide zero trust implementation plan covering all its information systems. Although individual divisions were pursuing cybersecurity improvements, GAO warned that the absence of a unified strategy could prevent department leadership from maintaining a coherent view of its security modernization efforts.

HHS agreed with the recommendations and said it planned to develop an actionable department-wide strategy by the second quarter of fiscal year 2027. Commerce officials told GAO that staffing losses had significantly constrained the department's zero trust working group, limiting its ability to coordinate improvements and maintain comprehensive documentation. At DHS, investigators found that the department had not fully documented cybersecurity maturity levels across all its high-value assets and high-impact systems.

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Officials attributed the incomplete assessments partly to lengthy DHS INVESTIGATES MASSIVE DATA BREACH EXPOSING 40,000 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING ICE AND BORDER PATROL AGENTSDOJ similarly cited resource constraints for incomplete assessments of critical systems, while State and Treasury were among the agencies that had only partially documented cybersecurity maturity levels. GAO warned that incomplete assessments could leave agency leadership without the visibility necessary to determine where additional cybersecurity resources are needed.

Investigators also found that 11 agencies had only partially documented procedures for identifying actors within their IT environments, including certain non-person entities such as software applications and service accounts. The watchdog warned that incomplete identification procedures could hinder efforts to ensure only authorized users and systems access government resources.

The findings come years after the Biden administration directed federal agencies to adopt zero trust cybersecurity principles through a 2021 executive order, followed by additional guidance in 2022 and 2024. Despite those directives, GAO found that 17 of 22 agencies still had not fully addressed selected cybersecurity planning requirements and guidance as of August 2026. Thirteen agencies agreed with GAO's 40 recommendations, while four neither agreed nor disagreed.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, one of the four, provided documentation demonstrating that it had already addressed both recommendations, which GAO verified.

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"Absent a full implementation of ZTA requirements and guidance, agencies will lack an appropriate roadmap to fully incorporate and maintain an effective zero trust architecture," GAO concluded. Jasmine Baehr is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, legal debates surrounding life and family policy, as well as faith and culture.