17 flowy bottoms for effortless summer style starting at $20

The foundation of the perfect summer outfit is always effortless and polished. With these stylish flowy bottoms that start at $20.

There's a certain kind of summer outfit that feels straight out of the Hamptons — iced coffee in hand, beach breeze, not a single thing clinging where it shouldn't.

The foundation, keeping things easy, polished, and somehow always pulled together, even without trying. It's the kind of look that appears expensive, even when it's fairly simple. Wide legs that move with you and pull-on waists that make getting dressed feel effortless. Luckily, we found 17 flowy bottoms that channel the same no-fuss, elevated energy starting at just $20.

They're the wide-leg palazzo pick from PrettyGarden's drawstring pants which read coastal without going full nautical. The pockets and a high waist make them as practical as they are pretty





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Summer Style Effortless Summer Outfits Flowy Bottoms Pearls Yachtclub Beach Apparel Classy Summer Outfits Summer Pants Designer Bottoms Elegant Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants Drawstring Pants Coastal Chic Bottoms Elegant Casual Bottoms

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