Netflix announces that the 2009 comedy 17 Again, starring Zac Efron and Matthew Perry, is scheduled to leave the platform on November 30. The removal is part of a larger monthly content adjustment.

Netflix is set to remove the 2009 teen fantasy comedy 17 Again from its streaming library on November 30. The departure marks the end of the film's run on the platform, affecting viewers who have relied on the streamer for on-demand access to the movie featuring Zac Efron and the late Matthew Perry.

Release Schedule And Platform Changes

The removal of the title occurs just five days after the current date, fitting into a broader wave of content losses scheduled for the end of November at Netflix. This adjustment to the catalog reduces the availability of recent and classic films from the streaming giant's inventory for subscribers in various regions.

Also read 'Going To Be A Little Clunky' - Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Dissect Horrendous Bengals Rush Attack

This event adds to the changing landscape of the streaming service, which frequently rotates its library based on licensing agreements. For fans of Zac Efron, the departure is notable given his long-standing relationship with the platform, which includes hits like Down to Earth with Zac Efron and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Plot Details And Cast Performances

Directed by Burr Steers and originally released by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film centers on Mike O'Donnell, a thirty-seven-year-old man who has lost his wife, his job, and the respect of his teenage children. After a chance encounter with a mysterious janitor, Mike is transformed back into his seventeen-year-old self, played by Zac Efron, when he was a promising high school basketball star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike uses this second chance at youth to try to repair his life and reconnect with his family. However, his efforts to right past mistakes create new complications and problems, ultimately making his situation more difficult than before. The narrative explores the consequences of changing the past and the value of the present.

The cast also includes Leslie Mann, Thomas Lennon, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Sterling Knight. Their performances support the central story of a man navigating the social and academic pressures of high school while carrying the mindset of an adult. The film combines humor with emotional beats to examine family dynamics and personal regret.

Box Office Success And Critical Reception

Despite receiving middling reviews from critics, the movie became a box office hit in 2009, earning approximately $139.5 million worldwide. The film demonstrated strong appeal to audiences, who generally preferred it over the critical consensus. This financial success highlighted the star power of Efron and Perry, drawing viewers despite mixed professional opinions.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a critics score of 57 percent, but the Popcornmeter audience score is significantly higher at 67 percent. Critics often noted the novelty of the body-swap premise, while viewers responded positively to the entertainment value and the chemistry between the leads. Efron specifically received praise for balancing the mannerisms of a thirty-seven-year-old man within a teenager's body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Perry Legacy And Future Hopes

The film holds additional significance due to the passing of Matthew Perry in October 2023. Perry's friend, Athenna Crosby, revealed after his death that Perry had expressed a hope for Zac Efron to play his younger self again in a biopic about Perry's life and battle with addiction. This potential project was intended to be an uplifting tribute to his friend and career.

Perry and Efron shared a strong professional bond during the production of 17 Again. Perry's portrayal of the adult Mike O'Donnell remains one of his most recognized comedic roles. The upcoming removal of the film from Netflix serves as a moment for audiences to revisit this collaboration before it becomes unavailable on the service.

For those wishing to watch the movie before it leaves, the film remains available until November 30. This deadline provides a final window for streaming subscribers to access the movie without requiring additional rentals or purchases. The departure underscores the transient nature of streaming catalogs and the importance of timely viewing for specific titles.