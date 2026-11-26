Marco Capaldo utilized more than 3,000 plumes from the archive, which will be cleaned and returned for future projects after the holiday period.

tree a feathered makeover, with more than 3,000 repurposed plumes bringing color, movement and texture to the hotel’s high-ceilinged lobby. ’s archive of feathers left over from sampling and production.

Each plume was placed individually, creating volume and a sense of motion across the tree.

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“We’ve been collecting the leftovers from sampling and production since the get-go, so we’ve built up quite an inventory of feathers. It just felt like a really fun and natural way to embellish the tree,” Capaldo said, adding that the feathers will be cleaned and returned to the studio for future projects and custom work after the holiday season.