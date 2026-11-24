More than 160 climate scientists warn the US House to block the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, citing irreversible emissions risks and fossil fuel entrenchment.

More than 160 climate scientists have formally urged members of the US House of Representatives to reject the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, commonly referred to as BAAJA. The group issued this directive late Monday following the bill's passage by the Senate, warning that the legislation creates a regulatory framework fundamentally opposed to scientific imperatives for resolving the climate crisis. The experts argue that the economic and environmental trade-offs mandated by the law impose costs on the global climate that are disproportionately high and scientifically unjustifiable.

BAAJA Regulatory Mechanism And Legal Shifts

The core mechanism of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act involves significantly limiting the authority of federal courts to block energy projects based on existing environmental protections. By altering this legal landscape, the legislation aims to prevent future administrations from rolling back approvals for projects that have already received permits, thereby cementing development pathways. While proponents suggest this could accelerate the modernization of electric grids and transmission lines essential for solar and wind energy, the scientific community contends that the structural changes favor entrenched energy models over necessary ecological transitions.

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Scientific Opposition And Fossil Fuel Concerns

The coalition of experts emphasizes that continued fossil fuel emissions have effectively eliminated the possibility of avoiding a global temperature rise surpassing 1.5°C above preindustrial levels. In their letter, the scientists stated that the benefits to renewable energy industries will not outweigh the dangers embedded in the bill, which also speeds up approvals for coal, oil, and fossil gas. They assert that without a phaseout of these sources and subsequent reductions to net zero, the world will be unable to halt global heating, and that BAAJA represents a step away from the transition to a net zero economy.

Disparate Treatment Standard And Litigation Risks

Scientists pointed to a specific provision known as the Disparate Treatment standard, which creates a right for developers to challenge project delays and denials. Under this rule, even if Congress passes future climate legislation, fossil energy companies can sue federal agencies and win the full cost of their projects, plus attorney fees and economic damages paid with public funds. The letter warns that agencies may be required by law to continue permitting fossil fuel projects to avoid massive penalties, effectively codifying the current balance of energy sources as permanent.

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Disputed Emissions Analysis And Expert Models

The experts questioned an analysis by the Rhodium Group, which projected that the legislation could prevent up to 1.5 billion metric tons of US emissions through 2040. They noted that this figure represents roughly one thirty-sixth of current annual emissions, describing it as a tiny fraction of the reductions needed to achieve net zero. Furthermore, the scientists argued that the Rhodium estimate is based primarily on transmission provisions and fails to account for exemptions from environmental reviews for pipeline expansions, urging Congress to instead consider modeling from Purdue University professor Kevin Kirchner.

Political Opposition And Next Legislative Steps

Political opposition within the Democratic caucus includes Jayapal, who declared her strong support for the Energy Bills Relief Act instead of the current bill. She criticized the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act for disregarding tribal sovereignty and creating forever permits for industrial projects. Jayapal urged colleagues to vote no, suggesting that waiting until the next Congress to pass permitting reform would provide a real opportunity to negotiate better terms and listen to the resounding call of voters across the country.