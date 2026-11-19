A 15-year-old girl was slashed on her forehead and a 61-year-old teacher had a cut on his hand, which he got when he tried to separate the brawling teens.

A 16-year-old student slashed a classmate during a fight inside their Brooklyn high school, and then cut a teacher who tried to break up the scuffle, according to police.

Officers were called to Brooklyn Collegiate School on Bergen Street around 10 a.m. Thursday after getting reports of a fight at the school in Ocean Hill, police said. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl who was slashed on her forehead, according to police. A 61-year-old teacher also had a cut on his hand, which he got when he tried to separate the two teen girls who had been fighting, police said.

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Both victims were taken to Maimonides Hospital, where they were expected to recover. The girl who allegedly slashed the two victims had used a scalpel during the fight. She also cut another girl's jacket, but that girl was not hurt, according to police. While the school does have scanners it uses on students entering, scalpels are not able to be detected by the machines, police said. This article tagged under: