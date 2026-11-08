16-year-old killed, 15-year-old critically injured in Yorba Linda crash, OCSD says

A 16-year-old driver was killed and a 15-year-old passenger was critically injured in a car crash in Yorba Linda on Friday night, authorities said.

A 16-year-old driver was killed and a 15-year-old passenger was critically injured in a car crash in Yorba Linda on Friday night, authorities said. Deputies responded to the collision involving two cars near Yorba Linda Boulevard and Ohio Street around 8 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Officials say one car crashed into a tree, while the second car had minor damage. The two teenagers were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, where the driver died, the sheriff's department said. Authorities identified him as Matthew Andres Santome of Placentia. El Dorado High School Principal Michael Zides said the boy who died was a junior at the school and that he was told by law enforcement that the girl attends Yorba Linda High School.

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"It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the tragic loss of an 11th-grade student as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash that happened yesterday, Friday, November 6, around 8 pm," the principal shared in part of a message to the school community. "Our hearts go out to their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

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" Zides said grief counselors would be on campus at El Dorado High during the week for any students who need additional support. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. No one else was hurt in the crash, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities do not suspect drugs or alcohol are involved. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the OCSD's Major Accident Investigation Team at 949-425-1860 or submit an anonymous tip to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.