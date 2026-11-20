Henrijs Dandzbergs, a 16-year-old Y Combinator alumni, leads Polemos Industries in creating affordable, precision-guided missiles optimized for the modern battlefield, drawing on his early talent for engineering and first-principles thinking.

At 16 years old, Henrijs Dandzbergs is too young to vote. Or drink. Or smoke. Or drive unsupervised.

But he’s not too young to win half a million dollars for his AI-guided-counts companies like Airbnb, Stripe, DoorDash, and Reddit among its alumni; Dandzbergs is likely the youngest solo founder in its vaunted history. His startup, Polemos Industries, is attempting to develop a new class of precision-guided missile that can be easily and cheaply manufactured, can be fired from portable launchers, and can resist jamming attempts.

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“I think missiles are the coolest thing,” Dandzbergs tells WIRED. “A lot of people that have found success in engineering early on have had a passion for blowing stuff up. ” In conversation, Dandzbergs is poised and articulate. He talks about “attacking hard problems,” breaking things down to “first principles,” and how the Ukraine conflict has forever altered the theater of war—a personal fixation, given his country's proximity to Russia.

He projects an unassailable confidence in his own abilities.

“He’s a pretty exceptional person,” says Harj Taggar, a YC partner assigned to mentor Dandzbergs. “I’m still somewhat in disbelief that we’re talking about a 16-year-old. ” Dandzbergs has resolved to apply these unusual talents to figuring out how to optimize targeted killing. His startup’s guiding ambition, according to its investor one-pager, is to bring down the “cost per kill.

” As a young kid, Dandzbergs was rarely in one place for long; his family moved between Latvia, Indonesia, Australia, and Spain. His surfer father, part owner of an insurance company, likes to go wherever he might find the raddest waves. Early in his schooling, which mostly took place online, Dandzbergs demonstrated a clear talent for science and math. His room started to look like a lab, littered with schematics, robotics, Raspberry Pis, and 3D-printed components.

When Covid struck, Dandzbergs’ family returned to Latvia. His parents enrolled him in Astra Nova, an Elon Musk–linked school where students undergo an experimental curriculum built around lateral thinking and problem-solving instead of rote memorization. Dandzbergs took a class taught by a NASA employee and became fascinated by aerospace engineering. His lab creations became ever more elaborate: a bionic arm, a thermal control system for a model rocket, sensors for a self-flying drone.

Around this time, Russia invaded Ukraine. In Latvia, Dandzbergs started to see military jets overhead, and stray missiles were intercepted at the Russian border. With the sovereignty of Eastern European nations under threat, new defense startups began to pop up across the region. Dandzbergs wanted in.

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“A patriotic intention to protect my country, European countries, and Ukrainian and American soldiers, and understanding the future of autonomous warfare—that’s my drive,” he says. To stretch his technical skills, Dandzbergs started to take part in hackathons, where software and hardware engineers compete to develop the most sophisticated prototype from scratch. In April of this year, he flew to London to take part in a hackathon held by Unicorn Mafia, an invitation-only group of developers.

The prize included $10,000 in cash, a plane ticket to San Francisco, and free legal assistance with O-1 visa applications to stay in the US. Less than 48 hours later, Dandzbergs and his two teammates, Aleksandrs Tihenko and Kai Yang, had built an AI system that could design hardware circuit boards from natural language prompts, much like how a software engineer might use AI to generate code.

Though his teammates are both a few years older, Dandzbergs pushed for them to include even more intricate features in the prototype.

“It was amazing,” says Tihenko. “The imagination of Henrijs in the hardware space is just crazy. ” Seeing that they stood no chance of beating Dandzbergs’ group and other front-runners, teams started to drop out of the competition, according to Fergus McKenzie-Wilson, Unicorn Mafia’s director and one of the hackathon judges.

“What they built was incredibly impressive,” he says. “No one had ever seen that before. ” When the organizers crowned Dandzbergs’ team victorious, somebody handed him the mic.

“I’m 16 years old,” he said. The week after the hackathon, Dandzbergs and his teammates pitched their circuit board concept to YC. They won a place in the summer program, but Dandzbergs wavered over whether he should drop out of high school. The trio also sparred over whether the startup should focus on applying the technology to the defense sector, Dandzbergs’ primary area of interest.

Dandzbergs ended up pulling out of the partnership.

“It was hard,” says Tihenko. “But ultimately we just settled that the best decision for the company would be to part ways and focus on different things. ” By the summer, Danzbergs was set on building a defense startup and reapplied to YC on his own. He had spotted a gap in the market, he claimed, for AI-guided missiles that were more precise and could carry bigger warheads than the drones deployed widely in Ukraine.

His products, he added, would be cheaper and easier to manufacture than hulking great rocket systems. YC initially tried to steer him away. Dandzbergs was promising a lot of everything, all at once. It wasn’t clear whether his idea could work or whether pulling out of school was the right thing for him to do.

“There’s a paternal element to it,” says Taggar. “You don’t want to be screwing up people's lives—and working on a startup is a pretty serious thing. ” Dandzbergs is up against a fleet of defense companies—from Anduril to CoAspire to Leidos—aiming to develop cheaper, mass-producible missiles. The more sophisticated the guidance system, the more difficult that task becomes.

“You can build a cheap missile that doesn’t go very far. You can build a cheap missile that doesn’t carry much of a payload. You can build a cheap missile that has a low reliability rate,” says Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project and senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

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“There are trade-offs. ” But Dandzbergs wasn’t going to be dissuaded, and YC figured that somebody else would probably invest in his idea. The incubator invited him to join its fall program.

“Big picture, you never know if these things are possible or not,” says Taggar. “Is it a non-zero-percent chance that it could be possible? That’s frankly the threshold, especially if it’s a really big . ” So far, according to Dandzbergs, Polemos Industries has developed the software system that will guide its missiles and has begun to hammer out elements of the hardware design.

By the time the YC program finishes in December, he hopes to be able to showcase a prototype missile. If he does ultimately succeed, though, Dandzbergs will need to confront an assortment of hairy ethical quandaries. Who should have access to these new missiles? What if a technical error were to result in friendly fire?

Can he make peace with his technology being used to end somebody’s life? Dandzbergs claims that he has come to terms with these issues. He says he takes solace in the belief that his motivations are pure: to protect the US and its European allies. By his logic, autonomous weapons are an inevitable part of the future, so he might as well be the one who builds them.

“I choose not to shy away from the emergence of modern conflict as a global issue. I simply don’t have a lot of respect for people that do,” he says.

“I want to be part of it. I want to move with the future of warfare. ” But others who have found themselves in a similar position say it’s difficult to know in advance how somebody will deal with the knowledge that their invention has killed people. McKenzie-Wilson, the Unicorn Mafia director, launched a drone startup in his early twenties.

Initially, he had meant for the drones to evacuate wounded soldiers, but after a missile company invested, his startup retooled its technology to drop payloads too. He left around the same time.

“I don’t think I was emotionally mature enough,” he says. “ will realize at some point. He’ll either have an issue with it or he won’t. ”video.

Set to the ticking of a clock, it featured a set of four missiles fired into the sky from ground launchers, then blowing a convoy of four military vehicles to smithereens.on X. In the responses, a couple of people tagged Palmer Luckey, cofounder of Anduril, who was 19 when he started his first company.

“Coming for him,” Dandzbergs Dandzbergs recognizes that people are likely to dismiss him for his age. But he considers youth one of his biggest advantages.

“Please don’t say I’m sacrificing my childhood,” he says. “This is the childhood I dreamed of. ”is a senior writer at WIRED, covering the artificial intelligence industry in Europe. He previously covered cryptocurrency extensively and was named one of the Professional Publishers Association’s 2024 most exciting rising stars in UK publishing.

Before joining WIRED, he was an editor at TechRadar, where he wrote about ...