16-year-old Daryl McLune sues Met Police for race discrimination and false imprisonment after being arrested and held in custody for 24 hours

Daryl McLune, a diligent student with 'great grades', is claiming that he was not treated as a 'child in crisis' by the police but instead arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The trauma of the arrest and detention had a profound impact on his life and education, going from a student with 'great grades' to one who 'couldn't find it in himself to go to school.'

A black 16-year-old, Daryl McLune, is suing the Met Police for race discrimination and false imprisonment after being arrested and held in custody for almost 24 hours, despite not knowing whether his suicidal mother was alive or dead.

The incident occurred when his mother, Annette McLune, jumped from the roof of their five-storey apartment block in south London, sustaining 'catastrophic' injuries. Daryl, who arrived at the scene in a state of distress, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, handcuffed in the street, and taken to Wandsworth Police Station, where he was held overnight. The police refused to inform him about his mother's condition, leading to a profound impact on his life and education





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Daryl Mclune Met Police Race Discrimination False Imprisonment Attempted Murder Child In Crisis Student With Great Grades Traumatic Arrest And Detention Impact On Life And Education

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