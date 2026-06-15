16-year-old boy in Santa Ana fatally shot by police during family dispute

According to police, a man reported that his girlfriend's 16-year-old son, who was allegedly under the influence, was damaging property inside their apartment, and he had allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

A 16-year-old boy, allegedly armed with a knife, is dead after being shot by police during a dispute with his family in Santa Ana on Sunday night.

The Santa Ana Police Department said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Main Street when officers responded to a call of a family disturbance. According to police, a man reported that his girlfriend's 16-year-old son, who was allegedly under the influence, was damaging property inside their apartment, and he had allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

When officers arrived, they encountered the teen who remained armed with the knife and an officer-involved shooting took place. The Santa Ana Police Department's Homicide Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Orange County District Attorney's Office will continue to investigate the incident.23-year-old man fatally shot outside South Gate bar; Los Angeles County deputies investigatingCommunity unites to support families of 4 people fatally shot in LivoniaMan charged with hate crime for pushing 9-year-old boy, yelling racial slur





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