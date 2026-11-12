16-year-old boy found with gunshot wound to chest in Ogden

A 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers with the Ogden City Police Department responded to 22nd Street and Van Buren Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday and found the boy with critical injuries.

He was conscious and able to communicate with officers, who arranged for medical assistance. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The incident appears to be isolated, and officers said there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

Also read New Ogden policy pinpoints when police may offer aid during immigration enforcement actions

"Our thoughts are with the victim and his family during this difficult time," the police department said. "We also want to express our appreciation to the responding medical personnel and hospital staff for their prompt response and the care they are providing to the victim. "Residents of a Sandy mobile home community advertised as affordable housing said rising lot rents were making it increasingly difficult to afford their homes. SThe letters in the wet cement spelled “ROWAN.

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