16-year-old arrested for supplying firearms, carrying concealed weapon at school, and multiple gun violations

A 16-year-old San Diego Unified School District student was arrested on multiple gun-related charges after evidence of illegal firearm activity was discovered at his home, including a 3D printer, carbon filament, and weapons-grade ammunition.

At the 16-year-old's home officers found evidence of criminal activity, including a 3D printer, carbon filament, 3D printed machine gun conversion devices, four 3D printed handgun frames, over a hundred rounds of ammunition in various calibers, and a handgun magazine and slide.

A 16-year-old San Diego Unified School District student was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm on campus and contributing to the commission of a crime in connection with a recent robbery. The teen was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including robbery, illegal gun possession, and gun manufacturing





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San Diego Unified School District Arrested Illegal Gun Possession Gun Manufacturing Robbery Carrying A Concealed Firearm 3D-Printed Machine Gun Conversion Devices Four 3D-Printed Handgun Frames Firearms Carried A Concealed Firearm On Campus Connected To A Recent Robbery Charged With Multiple Offenses

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