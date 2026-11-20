The star says his dad taught him everything he knows about music.

Grammy -winning singer Bruno Mars has announced the tragic death of his father. Mars wrote in an Instagram post that his father, Peter Hernandez Sr., had died at the age of 74.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” Mars wrote. “If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music,” he went on, adding that “in my eyes, he was the greatest dad in the world,” and asking his late father to “kiss mom up there for me.

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” His mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, died from a brain aneurysm in 2013. Hernandez, whose exact cause of death has not been announced, was a longtime musician. Originally from New York, he led an in-house show at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel in Hawaii during the 1990s. Mars wrote, “I will miss him every day until we meet again.

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