16 Really, Really, Reallyyyyy Messed Up Historical Facts Your History Teachers Never Told You

There are some truly dark marks on our vast human history...more than I'm sure you know.

While our history classes surely taught us a lot, many chapters of history are still overlooked. These are often darker marks on our history, as a people and as a country.

Even though some of these facts are quite dark, it's still important to know. Here are 16 really dark moments from our history that your teachers definitely never taught you, and I can certainly see why:The government of the United States conducted unethical health experiments on people in Guatemala from 1946 to 1948. The U.S. Public Health Service and the National Institutes of Health performedregarding STDs on over 5,000 Guatemalan individuals.

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They purposefully infected about 1,300 of these individuals with illnesses like gonorrhea, syphilis, and chancroid . The targets of theseprogram did not face any disciplinary action.

In fact, of the thousands of doctors participating in these or similar Nazi projects, only 23 were tried at Nuremberg, and only 16 were found guilty, with seven being sentenced to execution.built up radiation from their work painting dials and watches with radium-based paint. The women would often lick their brushes during the painting process; they were told that if they licked and pointed the brush tips between their lips, the numbers they painted would be crisper and more legible.

Many had health issues, especially in their mouths, before the time of their deaths.. This case ruled that the"feeble-minded" could be put through forced sterilization. This ruling came from an 8–1 decision by the judges. In the early 20th century, a movement known as themovement was hugely popular and thought to be a means of"improving" the human race through selective reproduction of only the"best.

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"One study on syphilis was conducted by the United States government from 1932 to 1972. The goal of the study was to observe the effects of untreated syphilis on the human body. The study took place in Tuskegee, and the participants were not informed of the trueof what they were signing up for. They believed it was a special government health care program, rather than an infectious disease study.

All of the participants were Black men. Although no one was infected for the study and it focused on those who already had the illness, no treatment was offered, even after penicillin became readily available. The disease also ended up spreading beyond the participation pool, even infecting several women.sent to have their children. A study by the Irish government found that the Catholic religious groups running these homes were involved in massive cover-ups.

They attempted to cover up widespread abuse that occurred within the premises of these"homes.

"In 1921, a prosperous neighborhood that was mainly populated by Black Americans was attacked and destroyed. The area where the attacks took place was the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Thiswas called the"Black Wall Street" and had a thriving population that lived and worked there. During a 2-day rampage, up to 10,000 white individuals from Tulsa participated in planned,attacks on the neighborhood and its residents.

Instead of helping the locals, police officers joined in and assisted in taking down those who lived in the region.women and girls. Most of these women were immigrants, the majority of whom were of Jewish or Italian descent. The death toll was so high because the women found their escapehad been blocked to prevent unauthorized breaks during the day. This was common on a regular workday.

Many women were trapped inside and burned or suffocated to death, while others opted to jump to their deaths. In Australia, throughout much of the 1900s, children from Aboriginal families were removed from their homes and families by force. These children are known as the Stolen Generation, since they were taken from their homes and raised away from their communities. The government believed, and 150 others were injured.

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In 1919, a storage tank with a capacity of over 2,000,000 gallons burst, sending molasses shooting into streets atA group of volunteer soldiers and cavalrymen from the United States launched a sneak attack on a peaceful village of Native Americans on November 29th, 1864, killing around 230 individuals, the majority being women and children. This occurred at Big Sandy Creek in Colorado.

After failed peace negotiationsAmerican officials and Chief Black Kettle, the community of mostly Cheyenne and Arapaho people was attacked at daybreak. After the early morning massacre, the soldiers proceeded to commit atrocities against the bodies of the dead, including the women, children, and older people, before leaving.50 million. The infection rate was so high that it was estimated that about a third of the Earth's population at the time had been infected.

The pandemic was caused by a strain of influenza known as the Spanish flu and was the deadliest pandemic in modern history.were sold in the 19th and 20th centuries in the United States as collectibles and souvenirs. On top of that, the lynchings themselves were often well attended and considered public spectacles.

People were also known to pose next to lynched bodies for photos.were essentially contests to judge a family's genetic history and test the"superiority" of family lines, with awards being given to the most"superior.

" In these events, a brief family history had to be given, and family members would undergo psychological and physical testing at the fair. The winners were always white families of European descent .to find uranium. These men were exposed to carcinogenic particles that led to lung cancer in a staggering number of miners. Their life expectancy was around 20 years after first entering the mine.

Unfortunately, all these dark times in our human history did happen. Hopefully, we can take this knowledge and learn and grow as a species to avoid future dark moments like these. Are there any dark history facts that you know of and want to share? Feel free to note them in the comments.