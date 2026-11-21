Pick one of our festive topping ideas—from crumbled streusel to a cookie-lined crust—to dress up this iconic Thanksgiving dessert.

Pumpkin pie—like turkey, gravy, and stuffing—has earned a permanent spot on the Thanksgiving table, but that doesn’t mean you’re obliged to use the same old pumpkin pie recipe every year.

You can improve a basic pumpkin pie with either toppings or some clever additions. A lightly spiced pumpkin filling pairs well with so many other flavors—salted caramel, candied nuts, streusel, and coconut, to name a few. Read on for the best toppings for your favorite pumpkin pie recipe. These upgrades also work on a store-bought pie, allowing you to make it your own.

Also read Recipes: 3 pumpkin-based desserts to make for Thanksgiving, besides pie

, then dollop away. One of the easiest ways to upgrade a pumpkin pie is to give each slice a generous drizzle of sweet, buttery caramel sauce.

There are many good-quality jarred caramel or salted caramel sauces available, but making caramel sauce from scratch is a fun project that uses pantry staples you probably have on hand. To make your own caramel sauce the absolute easiest way, melt soft caramel candies over low heat or in the microwave until gooey. Or make caramel sauce on your own—no candy thermometer required!

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Just combine a cup of brown sugar with a half cup butter and a quarter cup milk, then boil over medium heat until it’s thickened. Want to upgrade your caramel sauce even further? You can add in a touch of vanilla extract, bourbon, or rum—or a sprinkle of good sea salt—to give the caramel sauce extra panache. Who doesn’t love pie a la mode?

Top your pie with a scoop of your favorite flavor. Vanilla, caramel, coconut, cinnamon or chocolate all pair beautifully with pumpkin pie. While this idea isn’t exactly a topping, creating a more unique pumpkin pie filling is just as good as adding a dollop of whipped cream. A swirl of whipped cream cheese in pumpkin pie filling creates a striking marbled look—and tastes great, too.

Here’s how:In a bowl, beat 1 8-oz bar of cream cheese and 5 tablespoons of granulated sugar until creamy . Before baking, add dollops of the cream cheese mixture to the top of the pie. Add cocoa powder for a chocolatey whip. Make an adults-only boozy rendition by adding a splash of amaretto, Frangelico, bourbon, or spiced rum.

Pecan cream pie with meringue topping. Credit: Diana Rattray A billowy, burnished meringue topping is an elegant way to top a classic pumpkin pie. Take it one step further with meringue topping. Beat three egg whites until soft peaks form, then add a pinch of cream of tartar.

Slather on your fresh-from-the-oven pie. Pumpkin pie has a lot in common with another Thanksgiving classic—yams topped with marshmallows. If you don’t feel like going through the effort of making a meringue, top the pie with mini marshmallows or dollops of marshmallow fluff, then place under the broiler or use a mini torch until they look perfectly toasted. Candied nuts are great pre-dinner snacks, and they make a pretty pie topper, too.

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Try sugared pecans, walnuts, or even peanuts to add a crunchy texture and nutty flavor to a plain pumpkin pie. To make candied nuts:This isn’t so much a pumpkin pie topping as it is a crust topping. Everyone will ooh and ahh when they see that there are layers of hidden goodness at the bottom of their slice of pie.

For this trick:Pumpkin and cranberry is a quintessential Thanksgiving combo rarely experienced in the same bite, but there’s no reason they shouldn’t be served together. Try topping your plain pumpkin pie with the sweet-tart sauce to brighten the pie’s rich, warm spices and dense texture. Pumpkin and chocolate are a match made in dessert heaven.

Try one of these instant upgrades to chocolate-ify your pumpkin pie:Give your pie the Magic Shell treatment: Melt 2 parts chocolate with 1 part coconut oil, let it cool a bit, pour over a chilled pie, and serve when hardened. Maple and pumpkin are two perfect fall flavors. While a drizzle of maple syrup may be an unexpected touch, why not garnish each slice with a piece of maple candy instead?

Sweet potatoes lend their pie a sweeter flavor than pumpkin along with an earthy, nutty kick. It also has a lighter, fluffier texture. A pumpkin pie has milder notes, crediting most of its flavor from the addition of pumpkin pie spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and allspice. As for texture, pumpkin filling is usually denser yet creamier.