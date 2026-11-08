16 Massive TV Show Errors, Plot Holes, And Inconsistencies That I Don't Understand How The Writers And Editors Didn't Catch

In Season 1 of 'The King of Queens,' Carrie mentions that she and Doug knew each other in junior high. But a flashback in Season 2 shows them meeting for the first time at a nightclub when Doug was a bouncer.

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Details in the early episodes of a TV series often change as the show goes on. Sometimes it's a change in the set because pilot episodes are often filmed months in advance from the rest of the first season. Sometimes the writers change a character's backstory once they figure out who they want the character to be. And sometimes, it's just a genuine error the writers made.

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Either way, here are some inconsistencies from the early episodes of TV shows that you probably missed:, a portrait of Nate's family shows that he has two brothers. However, for the rest of the show, we only see and hear about him having one brother. , Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead are stated to be sophomores, while it seems Cheryl is a senior.

This is implied because it states that she's the senior captain of the cheerleading team, and her late twin brother Jason was in the same grade as Polly, who was said to be a senior. However, as the show goes on, we clearly learn Cheryl's actually a sophomore as well. , the Sheffields' home is slightly different than from the rest of the show.

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For example, the stairs and front door switched sides. , Carrie mentions that she and Doug knew each other in junior high. But a flashback in Season 2 shows them meeting for the first time at a nightclub when Doug was a bouncer.

, Khadjiah, Régine, and Synclaire's brownstone apartment is totally different from the one they live in for the rest of the series.pilot episode, Chuck said something about taking his mom's pills, but later in the show it’s revealed that she died during childbirth. , Fred and FP talk about being in a band together during their senior year of high school.

However, in Season 3, Alice states that members of the Midnight Club were no longer friends after playing, FP says that Fred started the band in senior year, but Alice also states in Season 3 that Fred gave up music in junior year after the events of the Midnight Club. , Fred says that the band he started his Senior Year was called The Fred Heads, but in Season 3, we see that during Fred's junior year, the Fred Heads had already been formed.

, Donna had a younger sister, Tina, that made an appearance once in the first season. Later in the show, Donna was referred to as an only child. What are some other inconsistencies in TV shows that you noticed? Tell us in the comments or use the anonymous form below: