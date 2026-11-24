From holiday markets and cookie strolls to toy drives and menorah lightings, here’s how to get in the seasonal spirit across Abington, Jenkintown, Cheltenham, and Elkins Park.

It’s that time of year again: The sleigh bells are ringing, holiday lights are twinkling, and festive events are in full swing. To make the most of it, we’ve put together a guide to how and where to celebrate the season throughout Greater Abington .

Christmas at Glencairn Check out medieval Nativity art, such as paintings, stained-glass windows, sculptures, and manuscripts, and tour the five-story, 20th-century castle. The annual World Nativities exhibit explores how artists have interpreted the Nativity scene across cultures and religions, showcasing dozens of three-dimensional works created around the world.

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⏰ Friday, Nov. 27–Sunday, Jan. 24 for World Nativities and Friday, Nov. 27–Sunday, Jan. 3 for Christmas in the Castle tours, times vary for both 💵 Exhibit entry is $5 for non-members ages 5 and up, free for tour attendees; tours are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and free for members and kids 4 and under 📍 Glencairn Museum, 1001 Cathedral Rd. , Bryn Athyn Merry and Bright with the Blue and White Toy Drive Bring a new, wrapped toy to the Abington Police Department and enjoy free photos with Santa, hot chocolate, and cookies, and vehicles lit up for the holiday.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 Toy donation 📍 Abington Township Police Department, 1166 Old York Rd. , Abington Krampus Kristmas Market Gift boutique The Dovetail will host its third annual Krampus Kristmas Market in a heated tent outside its storefront at Glenside micro-mall The Lanes . Browse wares by local “weird” artists and snap a free photo with Krampus. Want to get more hands-on?

Apply to volunteer . ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 The Lanes, 2256 Mt. Carmel Ave. , Glenside Rockledge Fox Chase Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting This nearby annual event, sponsored by Rockledge Fox Chase Business Association, promises free face painting, ornament making, holiday performances, Santa visits, and hot cocoa and cookies, plus crafters and other vendors.

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⏰ Saturday, Dec. 5, 2-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Lions Park, 7964 Oxford Ave. , Philadelphia Santa in the Square The Jenkintown Recreation Board will host a celebration of lights complete with a tree lighting, holiday music, and a visit from Santa. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Town Square, 703 Greenwood Ave.

, Jenkintown Ardsley Tree Lighting In addition to the marquee tree lighting, the Ardsley Community Association will host local vendors, carolers, arts and craft activities, and kids’ entertainment. Attendees can also snack on light refreshments and snap pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardsley Community Center, 2828 Spear Ave.

, Glenside Grand Menorah Lighting Chabad Jewish Center’s family-friendly annual event will feature a fire juggler, holiday bites such as donuts and latkes, and a gelt drop. ⏰ Monday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. 💵 Free, RSVP requested 📍 610 Old York Rd. , Jenkintown Jenkintown Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Mark the fourth night of Hanukkah at Jenkintown’s annual menorah lighting and gather among community for the holidays. ⏰ Monday, Dec. 7, 6:30-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Town Square, 703 Greenwood Ave.

, Jenkintown Holiday House Tour A quick trip to Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood will take you on an exploration of the area’s historic houses, such as a Norman country house, a multi-floor Italianate Victorian, and a Second Empire twin. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 $50 📍 Chestnut Hill College, 9601 Germantown Ave.

, Philadelphia America 250 Closing Ceremony and Concert Mark the holiday season with a concert by The Rockafillys and commemorate the close of the country’s semiquincentennial year at this final event in the Cheltenham Celebrates America 250 lineup. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Elkins Park East, High School Road & Montgomery Avenue, Elkins Park Christmas in Keswick Village Get in the holiday spirit with pop-up shops, entertainment, and photos with Santa at this event organized by the Keswick Village Business Association.

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⏰ Sunday, Dec. 13, 4-7 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Keswick Village, North Keswick Avenue, Glenside Shop the Block Support local small businesses while checking off any last-minute holiday shopping. Participating Jenkintown retailers, such as Capricorn Books and Breslin’s Consignment, will be open for special evening hours. People who make purchases at three or more participating stores can enter to win gift cards to local shops.

⏰ Thursday, Dec. 17, 4-7 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Downtown Jenkintown Christmas Cookie Stroll Take a self-guided tour through the historic Gilded Age country house in nearby Bryn Athyn. Fuel up on holiday cookies and hot chocolate while reveling in the site’s 14 twinkling Christmas trees and cozy 20th-century fireplace mantels. Kids can participate in the Cairnwood Critter Quest for some extra fun. ⏰ Thursday, Dec. 17, 5-7:30 p.m. 💵 $20 📍 Cairnwood Estate, 1005 Cathedral Rd.

, Bryn Athyn Teen Holiday Hangout Those ages 13 to 17 can decorate cookies, wrap gifts, play board games, and sip on hot chocolate while taking in some festive music. ⏰ Friday, Dec. 18, 4 p.m. 💵 Free, registration required 📍 Glenside Free Library, 215 S. Keswick Ave. , Glenside An American Celtic Christmas Celtic rock band Jamison will bring its 16th American Celtic Christmas production to Glenside, blending Irish music and dance with holiday anthems in this family-friendly event.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $52.01-$75.22 📍 Keswick Theatre , 291 N. Keswick Ave. , Glenside Noon Year’s Eve This all-ages event lets you ring in the new year and still make bedtime. The dress code?

“Glitzy. ” Expect a balloon drop, noise makers, sparkling beverages, and singing Auld Lang Syne. ⏰ Thursday, Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m. 💵 Free, registration required 📍 Elkins Park Free Library, 563 Church Rd. , Elkins Park This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

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